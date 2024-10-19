Coconut Milk Vs Cream: Which Should You Use For A Tropical Drink?

Like a truly memorable meal, a cocktail is only as good as the quality and balance of its ingredients. Tropical drinks often get dogged upon by elitist sippers, but world-renowned tiki bars from The Soggy Dollar on Jost Van Dyke's White Bay to Porco Lounge in Cleveland know that craft tiki cocktails come in many sizes, shapes, and consistencies. On the note of consistency, which is better to use in a tropical drink, coconut cream or coconut milk?

Both ingredients are made with grated coconut flesh and water. The difference lies in their ratio of fat to water content. Coconut cream contains more coconut flesh and fat, resulting in a richer flavor and thicker texture. It's also frequently sweetened in the form of the widely available cream of coconut, and presents a naturally sweeter flavor to begin with compared to its milkier counterpart. Conversely, coconut milk is opaque white, unsweetened with a strong coconut-forward flavor, and is more similar to a thick whole milk than to a cream.

It also contains significantly more water than coconut cream, which is why it separates when left to sit. When it comes to cocktails, there isn't a one-size-fits-all standard for which ingredient is "better." The short answer is: It depends. Coconut cream brings a rich, luxurious texture to many cocktails, but thinner coconut milk gives bartenders more control over the sweetness. As such, the ingredients function better in different drinks.