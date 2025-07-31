Here's The Point Of A Cocktail Garnish (Besides Making You Feel Fancy)

Garnishes provide the finishing touch to any cocktail — be it the miniature umbrella on your frozen tiki drink, the olive pick on your martini, or the citrus wedge on your margarita rim. But while some cocktail garnishes are purely aesthetic, many do serve a purpose that goes beyond presentation. Those are the exact kinds of garnishes that Lexi Parker, the beverage manager at Poka Lola Social Club in Denver, Colorado, tells Tasting Table she uses.

"Cocktail garnishes can definitely enhance the flavor of a drink. In fact, trying to use primarily 'functional' garnishes is something that we're conscious of at Poka Lola," she says. Apart from some of the garnishes she despises using (the coffee beans sometimes found in an espresso martini getting a special mention for not only being annoying to work with, but serving as an example of how cocktail garnishes drive the food waste conversation), Parker shares a few cocktail embellishments that go beyond making you feel fancy.

"Something like an orange twist or a salt rim, by contrast, both enhances the flavor (and smell in the case of the orange twist) of the drink. Smoked cocktails or drops of bitters in a cocktail are other examples of garnishes that can alter the flavor of a cocktail," she tells Tasting Table. So, while we do eat with our eyes first, cocktail garnishes aren't only about looking good. Many add essential aromas, oils, textures, and even flavors that your cocktail simply wouldn't be the same without. You can, however, easily go overboard on them.