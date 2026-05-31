Why Americans Aren't Drinking As Much Alcohol Anymore

Americans are now thinking twice before drinking alcohol, according to 2025 reporting by Gallup, a global analytics and advisory firm. Their polling found that alcohol consumption in the U.S. had been declining for the last three years prior. This downward trend applied to both the number of people who reported drinking and the quantity of drinks consumed by those who did partake. Gallup noted that the drinking rate sank to 54%, the lowest since they started tracking the drinking behavior of Americans in 1939. Previously, the all-time low was 55% in 1958. For context, from 1997 to 2023, around 60% of people consistently reported drinking alcohol. Additionally, Gallup's research suggested that this downshift in alcohol consumption could continue in 2026.

What changed in 2023? That was the year the World Health Organization (WHO) put out a statement that no alcohol consumption can be said to be safe. This went counter to the previously held belief that moderate amounts of certain types of alcohol, such as red wine, could have positive health benefits. WHO's stance was that alcohol's negative effects begin with the very first sip and that any potential good doesn't necessarily outweigh the bad. The article stated that "currently available evidence cannot indicate the existence of a threshold at which the carcinogenic effects of alcohol 'switch on' and start to manifest in the human body."