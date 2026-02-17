Are People Going To Drink More Or Less Alcohol In 2026? Here's What Research Suggests

"Nah, I'm chillin'" is a phrase firmly planted in the vernacular of today's young adult — but not in a milquetoast Reaganomics "just say no" way. Current trends indicate that consumers across the board (but particularly Gen Zs and Millennials) will be drinking less alcohol in 2026, and there's no shortage of reasons why. According to Forbes, consumers at large seem to be adopting a premeditated approach to drinking, planning ahead of time which days they will drink, or how many drinks they will have on a given night. These "deliberate wellness" trends are emblematic of a larger cultural shift toward health-consciousness in the U.S., not exclusive to the spirits category (i.e., canned corned beef hash for breakfast versus avocado toast, and other dining habits of the Boomer generation that baffle younger foodies).

Alcohol consumption is increasingly being viewed as unhealthy in the U.S., and even "moderation" is out of the picture for many consumers. Since Gallup began tracking Americans' drinking behavior in 1939, its 2025 report demonstrated a record-low 54% of U.S. adults who say they drink alcohol. This figure represents a slow but consistent downturn: 62% in 2023 and to 58% in 2024, and far less than the 71% of U.S. adults who reported drinking alcohol 50 years ago. The majority of Americans of all ages (53%) say drinking in moderation ("one or two drinks a day") is bad for one's health — and the World Health Organization's (WHO) role in this collective public shift cannot be overstated.