THC Seltzer Brands You're About To See Everywhere

Cannabis is entering a golden age. The federal government is in the process of taking marijuana from a Schedule I drug down to a Schedule III, almost half of the states have legalized pot recreationally, and consumers are about to experience the benefits of a decriminalized, regulated weed economy.

One major development of all this government activity is the availability of professionally produced cannabis-infused foods like gummy bears, cooking oils, and chocolates. Drinks with THC are a new addition and nothing says "let's party" like a crisp seltzer. THC seltzers take inspiration from hard seltzers like White Claw, only they aren't alcoholic. Instead, they include a specified amount of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the psychoactive chemical found in cannabis, which is not to be confused with CBD, which is not psychoactive (in other words, it doesn't get you high). The laws around THC are pretty complex and vary from state to state. We won't be digging into the regulatory nuances here, so if any of these sound interesting you'll need to see if they're available where you live. It's safe to say that states that allow recreational cannabis will be the first to enjoy these drinks.

THC seltzers present the first viable intoxicating alternative to drinking culture that we've seen in decades. Alcohol is practically fused with our society but not everyone likes the hangovers, health risks, and hazy memories. These THC seltzers could be the alternative we've been looking for.