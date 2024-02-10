What Is Mushroom Chocolate Actually Made Of?

The year is 2024 and, in addition to the best hors d'oeuvres to impress at dinner parties, cookbooks have been published on the subject of crafting Michelin-grade edibles. Foodies can dive into countless culinary compendiums for making THC-infused brownies that don't taste like skunk spray and would give your local bakery a run for its money. The intersection of food and ingestible substances is becoming more delicious by the day, and as that space expands, so do the substances to which it applies. Enter: Mushroom chocolate.

To be clear, when we say "mushroom chocolate," we aren't talking about mushroom-adaptogen-infused wellness products like the "chagaccino" latte that went viral last year. We're talking about chocolate bars that have been infused with psilocybin, the active hallucinogenic ingredient in mushrooms, aka "shrooms."

Folks know a lot about what mushroom chocolate can do, but they seem to know less about what mushroom chocolate actually is. Ultimately, in the same way that "weed brownies" tote a self-explanatory moniker, "mushroom chocolate" is just a combination of its eponymous ingredients, mushrooms and chocolate. The entheogenic mushrooms must be powdered, dried, and finely minced, or concentrated into a liquid tincture, but beyond that, they're simply stirred into regular chocolate, melted in a double boiler or saucepan, measured with a candy thermometer, and poured into a mold to shape – just as you might make homemade chocolates.