How The Term Milquetoast Is Linked To An Old Breakfast Food

As it is used in the contemporary vernacular, the term "milquetoast" is an insult used to describe a person with weak character. If "you are what you eat," then milquetoast is a pretty devastating burn, but a glimpse at the origin of the word makes it even worse. The soggy insult stems from a lost-to-time breakfast dish that was once pretty popular.

"Milk toast," or less flatteringly "milk sop," was a self-explanatory, bland dish consisting of buttered toast served in a dish of warm milk. It had to be eaten with a spoon because it's so soft that it slips right through the tines of a fork. Per the lore, the soggy comfort food might have regional roots in New England, but the linguistic roots of the word "sop" tie the dish back even further to the Middle Ages. Proto-milk toasts might have alternatively seen the bread cut into cubes with condensed milk poured on top and sprinkled with brown sugar and cinnamon.