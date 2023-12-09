In Medieval Times, Recipes Were Only For The Wealthy

Medieval times were characterized by the bubonic plague, the Crusades, the growing power of the Catholic church, and intense wealth disparity between classes (feudalism). But, for all its turbulence, this epoch (aka the Middle Ages or Dark Ages) set in motion what would evolve into the food scene as it's known today.

In the kitchens of the Middle Ages, food was a great (if perhaps the only) equalizer. Meals were enjoyed as a gathering event, and servants dined with their masters. Medieval cooks resided in the castles of their employers and, though servants, were revered members of society. Cooks had all their recipes memorized and passed down through oral tradition, which meant you wouldn't find a cookbook in most medieval households. In the 15th century, recording a recipe at all was a symbol of status in itself because a written recipe meant that you had enough wealth to afford parchment. As a result, all recipes that were recorded during these times came from the kitchens of the affluent.

Being able to write a recipe also implies literacy. During the Middle Ages, the Catholic church disavowed secular education institutions, and it was unusual for children who were not destined for aristocracy or clergy to receive an education at all until around the 11th century. Only a highly educated person could have recorded a recipe on paper.