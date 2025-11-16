The 1950s Canned Favorite You'll Rarely Find On Breakfast Tables Today

A post in the Facebook group "The Fabulous Fifties" is filled with nostalgic comments about Armour Star from folks who ostensibly grew up during the era. "Back in the mid-'50s we ate this with toast," shared one poster. Others agreed, stating, "Used to love this on toast." Another claimed, "This was a staple when I was growing up."

In more ways than one, Armour Star Corned Beef Hash was a product of its time. An official brand advertisement from the 1950s depicts a photo of a woman peering into a silver tureen of warm corned beef hash, with a perplexed-looking man staring at her from stage right. The caption reads, "If you tiptoed into the dining room of an executive men's club [and] took a peek, you'd find one dish is always on the menu — in practically any place men like to eat. That dish is corned beef hash. Men like hash. Always have, always will. [...] Now you can buy corned beef hash made exactly the way men like to have it — Armour Star's Corned Beef Hash." Woof!

But, even if people weren't all that different 70 years ago, the times certainly were. After all, the tuna salad sandwich became the deli staple it is today because working women of the early-1900s weren't allowed to eat their lunches in the same pubs as men. "Hooray" for culinary innovation growing from jagged concrete like a lone wildflower.