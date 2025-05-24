The 'Emergency' Steak That Got Americans Through World War II

During World War II, the effects of the war could be felt even by those who were an ocean away from the actual fighting. By 1942, not only were essential goods like meat, butter, sugar, and coffee quite scarce, but they were also rationed. But despite that, Americans managed to make do. A brilliant example of this was the famous "emergency steak" that helped many families survive through the war on (relatively) full bellies.

First, a little bit of background. Beef was considered a "wartime necessity" by the Office of Price Administration, the government agency responsible for managing rationing in war-footing U.S. So, if you want to buy a pound of beef, there are two kinds of currencies you need to spend: cash and ration points. Ration points are counted by the red numbered stamps in your government-issued War Ration Book. The higher quality of the beef (and the more you buy), the more points you need to spend. But unlike money, everyone gets a fixed amount of points a month, so you really need to tighten your belt. Popular steak cuts like a T-bone, while tasty, can easily vaporize half of your point allotment.

Against this backdrop, it's no wonder the emergency steak became so popular. The recipe makes great use of one of the cheapest cuts of beef around: ground beef. By shaping it into a T-bone-shaped meatloaf and broiling until crispy, it gives the average American a taste of a proper, peacetime steak dinner after weeks of eating rationed goods or home-canned fruits and pickles — emergency steak's quite literally a comfort food for many back in the day.