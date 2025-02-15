24 Ingredients That Give Corned Beef Hash A Tasty Twist
Corned beef hash has long been known as a classic comfort food. It's a hearty and versatile meal despite its core ingredients being quite basic. While the traditional recipe can be made with just corned beef, potatoes, and onions, there's a world of creative ingredients out there that can elevate this meal. It could be that you're looking to add a punch of spice, a dash of freshness, or want a little more sweetness. Whatever your tastes, here we explore 24 ingredients that can help to give it a tasty twist.
The beauty of these ingredients is that they can change your corned beef hash to suit any time of day, year, or season. You can make it an even heartier meal for those cold winter nights or give it an elegant freshness fitting of a summer breakfast. Not all of these ingredients are going to be a match for your palate, but they can help to turn a basic meal into something all the more showstopping.
1. Paprika
We start with a way to give your corned beef hash an instant hit of unique flavor. Depending on the variety you choose, paprika can help to add some subtle sweetness, more earthy undertones, or even a little smoky aroma.
Sweet paprika will give it a mild flavor to enhance the natural taste of the corned beef and potatoes. On the other hand, smoked paprika will make the dish more robust and heartier with its deep and smoky characteristics. All you need to do here is sprinkle a pinch of paprika over the hash while it cools. The spice will blend with the caramelized onions and crispy potatoes for instant results.
2. Baked beans
You can integrate baked beans into corned beef hash in a couple of ways. The reason they can be such a great addition is that the rich and tangy sauce can perfectly contrast with the savory notes of the corned beef.
One idea is to simply mix the baked beans into your dish after cooking the onions and corned beef. Another idea is to layer your baked beans. After cooking the hash in the skillet, you can add the beans to a baking dish before placing your hash on top, and cook for another 15 minutes. The final idea is the simplest, as you can just cook the baked beans separately and enjoy them as a side component.
3. Bell peppers
Bell peppers are one of the most versatile ingredients as they'll add sweet freshness to a huge range of recipes. To add bell peppers to this dish, you can dice and sauté them with the onions before adding them to the potatoes.
How they affect your dish will depend on the color of the bell pepper you use. Green peppers are unripe and will add some bitterness, with red bell peppers being the ripest and sweetest. Yellow and orange peppers sit somewhere in the middle. You can even use a combination of these peppers to get a mix of all these flavors. As always with bell peppers, not only do they make the dish taste better, but the burst of color makes it look great too.
4. Carrots
Carrots are one of the most obvious additions to corned beef hash. Not only do carrots add a subtle sweetness but also a much different texture. Adding both a tasty and nutritious twist, they help to balance the saltiness that some may not enjoy with corned beef.
Of course, there is also the visual appeal of carrots with their vibrant orange popping out. You can cut them into any shape you want, but we'd recommend dicing them into small cubes as it's the best fit for the dish. Add them to the skillet alongside the potatoes, ensuring they have enough time to soften.
5. Cheese
There are many of us out there who enjoy adding a sprinkling of cheese to a variety of dishes, with corned beef hash being another that can benefit from the enhanced flavor and texture. Many cheeses can be used for this, whether you prefer a sharp cheddar, gooey mozzarella, or perhaps even a creamy Monterey Jack.
It can be added as a topping when everything is cooked and crispy. Alternatively, you can throw your shredded cheese into the hash in the last few minutes of cooking to fully incorporate it into the meal. You can experiment with different types of cheese until you find your perfect combination.
6. Garlic
Garlic is a powerful ingredient that can give your meal a bold twist. With its rich and aromatic flavor, it will give the corned beef hash more depth. It's a great complement to the salt already in the dish and can help to provide more balance.
To add this wonderful ingredient, all you need to do is add minced garlic to the skillet at the same time as your onions, and just before you add the potatoes. You want to cook the garlic for just long enough for it to release its oils and give you that beautiful nuttiness as otherwise, the flavor can be too bitter.
7. Jalapeños or chili powder
If you want your meal to have a spicy kick, then throwing in some jalapeños can be the perfect way to do it. It gives an exciting twist to a hearty dish and will add a fresh zest with a hint of sweetness.
If you don't have fresh jalapeños, chili powder is a great alternative. Using powder will give it more smokiness than fresh chilis and help to complement those savory flavors. For fresh jalapeños, once again you want to sauté them with the onions whereas for chili powder, you can simply sprinkle it over the hash while it cooks. If you really want to crank up the heat, you can add both.
8. Different potatoes or onions
Of course, you can also get creative with your potatoes or onions. For potatoes, you can try using different varieties, such as Yukon golds for more buttery richness. Alternatively, sweet potatoes are ideal for those seeking extra sweetness to intertwine with the salt.
You can even use multiple varieties for added variation. As for onions, red onions will give a sweet and tangy flavor whereas shallots can be used for those who prefer a more delicate and refined taste from their dish. It's a good idea to experiment with these varieties as you may find a perfect combination that surprises you.
9. Spinach
Spinach is a fantastic way to add freshness and nutrition to a huge variety of meals. Its mild and earthy flavor never dominates a dish but can instead complement the classic savory flavors of not only classic corned beef hash but many other ingredients in this list.
With it being a tender leaf, you want to add it near the very end of the cooking. A few minutes from the end will allow the skillet to wilt the leaves and blend them seamlessly into the dish. If done perfectly, it will lighten up the dish and give it an extra punch of freshness.
10. Rutabaga
Rutabaga is a dense root vegetable that can give an earthy yet sweet twist to your corned beef hash. The dense flesh becomes tender when cooked and pairs beautifully with potatoes as they have a similar consistency and texture despite their differences in flavor.
To incorporate rutabaga, you want to peel and dice it into small cubes and then cook them alongside the potatoes. As they are dense, you'll want these cubes to be a little smaller than your potatoes, so they cook through at the same time. It adds complexity to the dish as it will bring added flavor that can be hard to find elsewhere.
11. Bacon
Corned beef isn't the only meat that can shine in this dish. Bacon can give a layer of extra smoky and savory flavor, along with giving it more variety. It does add more salt to the dish but as we've seen, that can easily be complemented with other ingredients.
The best way to cook is to cut it up into small pieces and cook it separately, before adding it to the corned beef and potatoes. Another option is to sprinkle crumbled bits of cooked bacon on top of the finished dish. This will help to add texture and that beautiful smoky flavor.
12. Horseradish sauce
Horseradish is a powerful ingredient that can significantly change the taste profile of your hash. It will help to give it a zesty and spicy kick that can help make your meal a little punchier. The sharp and tangy flavor of the horseradish complements the earthy qualities of the rest of the dish.
To incorporate horseradish, it's best to add small amounts into the hash as it cooks, tasting each time until you get your desired results. If you don't want to be that bold, horseradish can be served on the side for anyone who wants a bit of extra heat.
13. Mustard
In a similar way to horseradish, mustard can be a great way to add more of a tangy and sharp flavor to the classic corned beef hash. This can give it some extra heat and depth. There are a few different types of mustard, so it's best to select the one that you feel will bring the unique taste you want to impart on the dish.
Adding it to your hash is easy, as you can stir a spoonful into the skillet towards the end. If you're not sure you or your guests would enjoy the mustard addition, it's another ingredient that can be served as a condiment.
14. Worcestershire sauce
Worcestershire sauce is an ingredient you need to be careful with. A small amount goes a long way, so be mindful about how much you use. One teaspoon can usually be enough, but you don't need to be too fussy about when it's added as long as you give it at least a few minutes for the flavors to blend.
It provides a unique flavor that will both deepen the savory richness of the corned beef but also add tangy, salty, and sweet notes. The hint of umami it gives helps to bring everything together and will take your dish to the next level.
15. Cabbage
We've looked at a few ingredients that can give you a hidden depth of flavor, but adding cabbage is more about giving an extra dimension of texture to your dishes. Its mild and slightly sweet flavor won't dominate the hash but it can give you a satisfying fresh crunch that complements the richness of the other ingredients.
It gives an extra hearty quality and will make it even more filling and satisfying. It's best cut into thin strips or wedges and then sautéed along with the onions. You want it to be tender but still with a slight crunch. The end result is a more comforting dish with a beautiful range of textures.
16. Fresh and dried herbs
Whether dried or fresh, herbs are a wonderful way of elevating the flavor profile of many meals. For fresh herbs, the likes of parsley, thyme, and chives will offer brighter notes and give the dish a natural freshness. For dried herbs, rosemary, oregano, and bay leaves will give the dish a more earthy quality that will deepen the overall taste.
For fresh herbs, they can either be sprinkled over or incorporated into the dish just before serving. Dried herbs can be added earlier in the cooking process as they can infuse into the hash while it cooks. The best herbs to use will always depend on your personal preference, so feel free to do a little trial and error until you find your perfect combination.
17. Mushrooms
If you like your dishes to have more of an earthy and umami-rich flavor, mushrooms can often come to the rescue. With the crispy elements of the dish, the tender texture of mushrooms can create a tasty contrast.
For mushrooms, it's best to cook them alongside the onions in thin slices. Sautéing them like this allows them to caramelize slightly for added depth. Button mushrooms are the classic option here, but you can experiment with other great varieties, such as cremini or portobello. The savory and meaty dimension of mushrooms can make corned beef hash all the heartier and more filling.
18. Eggs
Of all the ingredients here, eggs are probably the most common and well-known addition to corned beef hash. Classically, they are fried or poached separately and placed on top, with the yolk remaining runny. It's an ideal accompaniment to the dish that can elevate the tasting experience.
A great alternative is to make scrambled eggs instead. You can add these eggs to the dish to enhance the texture and make it more filling, or plate them up next to the hash and allow each person to mix them together as they wish. Whichever way to do it, eggs are a must-try addition to a corned beef hash.
19. Tomatoes or purée
Adding either tomatoes or tomato purée can give a bright and tangy twist to your corned beef hash. The slightly acidic nature of tomatoes will contrast with the rich flavors of the dish, allowing it to be a little lighter and fresher.
Fresh tomatoes should be sautéed and mixed in with any other vegetables you use before adding them to the corned beef and potatoes. Alternatively, tomato purée can give your dish a smoother and richer texture. This can be added towards the end of the cooking process to give it a flavorful burst. If you're worried about your hash being too heavy, tomatoes can be just the ingredient you need.
20. Celery or leeks
Celery and leeks have a similar tasting profile but with a few subtle differences. Celery will give you a slight crunch and can add a peppery flavor to the overall dish. Leeks have a more delicate onion-like flavor and will also add some more sweetness.
Both can be added in the same way, either sliced or diced. Sauté them at the same time as the onions before adding them to the potatoes. Both of these vegetables will give you additional levels of flavor while keeping the meal balanced. These two ingredients are ideal for those who want to make their hash a bit lighter.
21. Chorizo
Some of these ingredients here can alter the meal slightly, but adding chorizo is a big change due to its powerful flavor. It will make the hash much bolder and bring a little heat along with the smoky flavors of chorizo.
It's best to slice it into small pieces and cook it in a skillet before adding it to the cooked beef and potatoes. If you were interested in the jalapeños or chili powder before, also adding chorizo will give it an extra punch and completely transform the meal. If you and your company like a bit of spice, this is a fantastic way to make it a more vibrant and exciting hash.
22. Lemon zest
Lemon zest has long been used as a way to add a bright and citrusy twist to many meals, such as salads. It will provide you with its rich and aromatic ability to bring a burst of freshness. It's a great addition to those hot days when you still want a hearty meal but don't want it to be too heavy.
Simply grate the outer peel of a lemon and add it to the dish just before serving. Of course, it's a strong flavor so you don't want to add too much so you can keep tasting your hash until you get it right. A good alternative is to add concentrated or fresh lemon juice to get a similar result.
23. Sugar
Adding sugar will obviously give you its sweetness but it can also help to balance the savory and salty flavors. Sugar can be added in a couple of stages, as firstly it can be used when you are sautéing the onions and other vegetables. This will help to caramelize them for that added depth of flavor.
Alternatively, you can even sprinkle some sugar on the potatoes or corned beef for the same reason. If you love the flavor and texture of caramelized vegetables, it's a fantastic addition. Just be careful not to overdo it, as just a pinch or two is usually enough to get the desired results.
24. White wine vinegar
Our final ingredient is a white wine vinegar. This is an easy and simple way to change the flavor profile of the dish. It will give it a tangy but also slightly fruity twist. This will help to balance out some of the richness you get with the corned beef and potatoes.
The mild acidity can also brighten up the dish and make it feel less heavy. All you need to do is drizzle some over while cooking or, if you love the taste, sprinkle some over the finished dish. It gives a refreshing contrast to the other flavors and makes it more vibrant and livelier.