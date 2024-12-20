The Simple Way To Add A Zesty Boost To Your Salads

One of the best things about salads is that they can hit every note on the flavor spectrum with a teeny bit of customization. Tomatoes work when you're looking for something sweet and juicy. Throw in more greens when you want your salad to be a touch earthier and crunchier. But what if it's a burst of brightness and acidity that you're looking for? You've got plenty of good choices, but the simplicity (and sheer effectiveness) of one ingredient makes it a chef's favorite — quite literally. According to Chef Megan McCarthy, Edible Garden Chef at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, founder of Healthy Eating 101, and a Have A Plant® Ambassador for The Foundation for Fresh Produce: "When looking for a pop of vibrancy, fresh lemon zest is a must!"

Lemon zest is what we call the outer yellow layer of a lemon's peel. It's here that the fragrant essential oils of the lemon are concentrated, and it's exactly what we need to give our salads a facelift. Getting that zest is easy — just grab a microplane or fine grater and gently run it across the lemon's surface. The key word here is gentle, as you want to avoid the white layer underneath (called the pith), which can add unwanted bitterness.

Once you've collected your zest, you can simply scatter it on top of your favorite salad as a topping. Don't have a recipe in mind just yet? Well, it's a good thing we've got quite a lot on hand!