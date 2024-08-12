The Herby Addition To Boost The Flavor Of Tomato Salad

The beauty of a great tomato salad is in its freshness and simplicity. There are plenty of great salad recipes out there that load up on the toppings with extra veggies, cheese, hard-boiled eggs, you name it. However, some of the most satisfying salads are the ones that showcase a single star, and tomato salads are just that kind of dish. It's all about that balance of sweetness and tanginess from a fresh juicy sliced tomato, and everything else around it is only there to lift it up or be lifted by it. But that doesn't mean you can just chop up some tomatoes and call it a day. There are plenty of subtle additions that can highlight your fresh tomatoes while still keeping them at the center of the dish, and these include gremolata, which is a very simple herby topping to make.

If the summer were a condiment, it would probably taste like gremolata. An Italian topping traditionally scattered over meat dishes like osso buco, gremolata is a fresh combination of finely chopped parsley, grated lemon zest, and garlic. That's it and that's all you need. It's herbal and refreshing, and it has the pungent tang of garlic, giving it three things tomatoes absolutely love. The garlicky flavor and the sweet citrus bite of lemon zest can help bring out the natural flavors of your tomatoes, while mildly bitter parsley balances out the sweet and acidic mixture with some earthy greens.