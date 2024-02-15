39 Jalapeño Recipes That Turn Up The Heat

The jalapeño (Capsicum annuum) is a popular chile found on restaurant menus, in the grocery store, and in home gardens. The pepper is popular for a lot of reasons; they're easy to find, are a perfect size for slicing, and are ranked between 2,000 to 8,000 units on the Scoville scale — which is a tool used to measure a pepper's hotness. That's enough to generate a pleasant tingle but not to intimidate most eaters.

With all of those factors considered, it's unsurprising that jalapeños are the star of many recipes, ranging from snacks and dips to casseroles and sauces and — of course — any number of salsas and other Mexican-inspired or Southwestern dishes. We've taken a deep dive into some of the most delicious ways to make the most of the jalapeños' subtle heat and use this pepper to upgrade some of your favorite dishes.