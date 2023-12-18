Colorful Pomegranate Guacamole Recipe

There's no better way to start a meal at a Mexican restaurant or at home than with a big bowl of guacamole and chips. Although it is a classic dip and a popular appetizer, guacamole is super versatile and can be used in so many ways. A big scoop on a taco salad, a generous spread on a burger, or an oversized dollop on a hot and steamy baked potato are just a few ways to enjoy the flavorful green stuff. There are many versions of guacamole, and this fancy colorful version is just the right twist to take a basic appetizer over the top.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for colorful pomegranate guacamole and says, "I use guacamole quite a bit in my cooking because it's one of those dishes that is naturally delicious while being naturally healthy. Avocados have many health benefits and are so much better for you than your standard bottled dip."