Colorful Pomegranate Guacamole Recipe
There's no better way to start a meal at a Mexican restaurant or at home than with a big bowl of guacamole and chips. Although it is a classic dip and a popular appetizer, guacamole is super versatile and can be used in so many ways. A big scoop on a taco salad, a generous spread on a burger, or an oversized dollop on a hot and steamy baked potato are just a few ways to enjoy the flavorful green stuff. There are many versions of guacamole, and this fancy colorful version is just the right twist to take a basic appetizer over the top.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for colorful pomegranate guacamole and says, "I use guacamole quite a bit in my cooking because it's one of those dishes that is naturally delicious while being naturally healthy. Avocados have many health benefits and are so much better for you than your standard bottled dip."
Gather the ingredients for colorful pomegranate guacamole
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up some ripe avocados. "I like to use avocados that give a little when squeezed, but ones that are not overly ripe. As long as the stem can pull out easily, they are ready to use," Hahn shares.
Then, pick up red onion, cilantro, garlic, jalapeno, lime, and pomegranate seeds (or a whole pomegranate). If you have salt and pepper at home, then you're good to go.
Step 1: Cut the avocados
Cut the avocados in half and remove the pits.
Step 2: Scoop out the flesh
Scoop out the avocado flesh into a large bowl.
Step 3: Mash the avocados
Mash the avocados.
Step 4: Add the remaining ingredients
Add the onion, cilantro, garlic, jalapeño, lime juice, salt, pepper, and ½ cup of the pomegranate seeds to the bowl.
Step 5: Stir
Stir to combine.
Step 6: Top with more pomegranate seeds
Transfer the guacamole to a serving bowl and top with the remaining pomegranate seeds.
Step 7: Serve the guacamole
Serve the guacamole.
How can I customize this pomegranate guacamole?
For starters, let's talk about spice level. We've used one jalapeño here and that may be too spicy for some and not spicy enough for others. If you want more spice, consider using one or two Serrano peppers instead of the jalapeño. "Even though Serrano peppers are smaller in size, they are quite a bit hotter. If you want to really kick up the heat you can throw in a diced habanero pepper," Hahn shares.
Instead of crushed garlic, try roasted garlic to provide a milder caramelized flavor. Just chop it into small pieces before adding it to the guacamole mixture. In terms of spices, sprinkle in a pinch of ground cumin or ground coriander for a warm and earthy undertone which will complement the richness of the avocado. To brighten things up add some citrus zest, such as lime or lemon. This adds a more concentrated zesty flavor to the guacamole which complements the pomegranate seeds quite nicely.
What pairs well with this pomegranate guacamole?
Classic tortilla chips are a popular choice, offering a neutral and crunchy base that complements the creamy guacamole. You can also experiment with flavored tortilla chips, such as lime, chili, or multigrain. Blue corn tortilla chips not only add visual appeal but also offer a slightly nutty flavor. Their hearty texture makes them an excellent choice for scooping up guacamole.
Along with chips, having a veggie option is a nice offering. Serve the pomegranate guacamole with an assortment of fresh vegetable sticks, such as carrots, celery, bell pepper, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes. Guacamole is a classic topping for tacos, burritos, and fajitas. Serve it alongside a Mexican feast to be used as a condiment for various Mexican dishes. Add a dollop to a burrito bowl which acts as a dressing for the bowl. Spread guacamole on burgers, sandwiches, or wraps. It adds a creamy and flavorful component to a variety of sandwiches. Or use the pomegranate guacamole on toasted baguette for a festive Mexican themed bruschetta.
- 3 ripe avocados
- ¼ cup diced red onion
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- 2 crushed garlic cloves
- 1 diced jalapeño
- Juice of 1 lime
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ¾ cup pomegranate seeds, divided
