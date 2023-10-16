Plant-Based Chipotle Corn Chowder Recipe

There's lots of love surrounding soup, which is why every culture has its own version of this comforting and cozy food. With countless variations, soup is usually full of vegetables and can be a nutritious part of a meal. And, it offers an ease of preparation that usually involves using just one pot.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "No matter what I'm making for meals during the week, I always prepare a big batch of soup on Sunday to mix in with lunches and dinners. This plant-based corn chowder uses a delicious blend of vegetables along with spicy chipotle peppers to deliver a flavorful spoonful in every bite."

Corn chowder is typically made with corn, potatoes, onions, and sometimes bacon or ham. This plant-based version skips the meat and uses soy milk to add creaminess. Corn is the star of the chowder, and it provides a natural sweetness that helps to balance out the spicy chipotle peppers.