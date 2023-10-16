Plant-Based Chipotle Corn Chowder Recipe
There's lots of love surrounding soup, which is why every culture has its own version of this comforting and cozy food. With countless variations, soup is usually full of vegetables and can be a nutritious part of a meal. And, it offers an ease of preparation that usually involves using just one pot.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "No matter what I'm making for meals during the week, I always prepare a big batch of soup on Sunday to mix in with lunches and dinners. This plant-based corn chowder uses a delicious blend of vegetables along with spicy chipotle peppers to deliver a flavorful spoonful in every bite."
Corn chowder is typically made with corn, potatoes, onions, and sometimes bacon or ham. This plant-based version skips the meat and uses soy milk to add creaminess. Corn is the star of the chowder, and it provides a natural sweetness that helps to balance out the spicy chipotle peppers.
Gather the ingredients for plant-based chipotle corn chowder
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up an onion, some garlic, a red pepper, a jalapeño, Yukon gold potatoes, and cilantro. "I like using Yukon potatoes here because they tend to be the creamiest type of potato. Because we are blending some of the soup, they will provide thickness, also."
The chipotle flavor will come from canned chipotle peppers, so grab a can of those along with some vegetable broth. Check your spice cabinet for cumin, salt, celery seeds, and smoked paprika. Lastly, you'll need some frozen corn and soy milk.
Step 1: Add oil to a pot
Heat the oil in a large soup pot over medium heat.
Step 2: Cook the first ingredients
Add the onion, garlic, red pepper, and jalapeño. Cook for 8 minutes, stirring frequently.
Step 3: Add the next set of ingredients
Add the potatoes, cilantro, broth, chipotle peppers, cumin, salt, celery seeds, and smoked paprika. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium, and cook for 10–15 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
Step 4: Add the corn
Add corn and cook for 5 minutes.
Step 5: Add the soy milk
Stir in the soy milk.
Step 6: Blend half of the soup
Roughly blend about half of the soup with an immersion blender or a stand-up blender.
Step 7: Serve the soup
The plant-based chipotle corn chowder is ready to serve. Garnish with red onion, cilantro, red pepper, and jalapeños, if desired.
How can I customize the plant-based corn chowder?
There are many ways that you can customize this recipe. You can use other colors of bell peppers, like green, yellow, or orange, or you can use several mini peppers so that you get a variety. The jalapeño will add a little kick to the soup. If you want it spicier, you can swap that for a serrano pepper. For a milder pepper, go for a poblano or Anaheim. Speaking of spice, the chipotle peppers are quite spicy, so you can reduce or increase the amount of those that you add based on your preference.
"I've chosen soy milk, but any variety of plant-based milk will work. Choose between oat, almond, cashew, flax, or even milk made from pea protein. If you want a thicker consistency to the soup, use unsweetened, canned coconut milk. Some people worry that coconut milk will have a strong coconut taste, but the flavor is surprisingly subtle; because we are only using ½ cup, it won't be detectable," Hahn shares.
What pairs well with plant-based chipotle corn chowder?
Chipotle corn chowder is a flavorful and hearty soup that can be enhanced with toppings and complementary side dishes. For toppings, a dollop of plant-based sour cream or yogurt on top of the chowder can provide creaminess and help balance the heat from the chipotle peppers. Fresh avocado slices are a natural pairing, and lime wedges for squeezing over the chowder add a burst of citrusy freshness.
Serve slices of crusty bread, cornbread, or corn muffins alongside the chowder for dipping and sopping up the flavorful broth. Or, a simple avocado salad with lime and cilantro can provide a creamy and cooling contrast to the smoky, spicy chowder. Serve tortilla chips on the side for a crunchy texture and as a nod to the soup's Mexican-inspired flavors.
A salad featuring ingredients such as black beans, diced tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, and a lime vinaigrette can complement the flavors of the chowder while adding freshness. A simple fruit salad with a variety of fresh, seasonal fruits provides a sweet and refreshing balance to the spicy chowder.
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 diced onion
- 3 roughly chopped garlic cloves
- 1 diced red bell pepper
- 1 diced jalapeño
- 3 cups chopped Yukon gold potatoes
- 1 cup chopped cilantro
- 4 cups vegetable broth
- 2 minced canned (in adobo) chipotle peppers
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon celery seeds
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- 4 cups frozen corn
- ½ cup soy milk
- Chopped red onion
- Chopped cilantro
- Diced red bell pepper
- Sliced jalapeños
- Heat the oil in a large soup pot over medium heat.
- Add the onion, garlic, red pepper, and jalapeño. Cook for 8 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Add the potatoes, cilantro, broth, chipotle peppers, cumin, salt, celery seeds, and smoked paprika. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium, and cook for 10–15 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
- Add corn and cook for 5 minutes.
- Stir in the soy milk.
- Roughly blend about half of the soup with an immersion blender or a stand-up blender.
- The plant-based chipotle corn chowder is ready to serve. Garnish with red onion, cilantro, red pepper, and jalapeños, if desired.