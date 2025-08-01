How Tuna Salad Sandwiches Became A Staple For Middle-Class Women In The 19th Century

In addition to some of the best music, life itself, and countless other gifts, foodies also have to thank women for the popularity of the tuna salad sandwich. Zoom back with us to the 1800s: Grocery stores were still only newly cropping up. The first supermarket (Piggly Wiggly) wouldn't open until 1916, and even the word "grocery" itself would change several times by the end of the century.

Before the arrival of easy-access groceries, thrifty, zero-waste American kitchens were centered around using up every scrap of leftover food, which often resulted in far-fetched concoctions like "olive relish" or, more appealingly, fish salads. Cold seafood- and mayonnaise-based salads had been prepared in the U.S. since the country's beginning, inspired by traditional European recipes. Scraps of prepared fish from dinner the night before were revitalized by mixing with mayo and leftover veggie scraps for lunch.

Meanwhile, as the late 1800s rolled in, urbanization was bringing women out of the physical confines of the house. Now making regular outings, middle-class women were suddenly able to hit museums, department stores, and just generally hang out — which meant grabbing lunch in public. The issue, however, was that until the mid-1900s, many saloons required women to be "chaperoned," sitting in the back of the establishment while a man approached the bar to place their order. Enter: lunch counters peddling familiar fare to newly liberated women on the go. Fish salad sandwiches appealed to the patrons' familiar palates.