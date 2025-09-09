20 Best Drinks To Mix With Jägermeister, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jägermeister was the brainchild of a young German man, Curt Mast, for whom both deer hunting and distilling spirits held great fascination. In the early 1930s, Mast began combining various botanicals to come up with what he hoped would be a marketable after-dinner digestif that he could also enjoy with his hunting buddies. By 1934, Mast had "narrowed" it down to a mixture of 56 herbs, spices, peels, roots, and barks, which he steeped in a mixture of alcohol and water before filtering into oak barrels for aging and then filtering once again and adding sugar, caramel coloring, and still more alcohol.

Calling it "Jägermeister," which is German for "master hunter," Mast successfully brought his creation to the German beverage market in its sturdy and now highly iconic square-edged green glass bottles. Featuring assertive notes of star anise, licorice root, cloves, and bitter orange, among others, Jägermeister impressed as a digestion-enhancing post-meal quaff. Nevertheless, when it reached the U.S. in the early '80s, it was embraced primarily by college kids who were drawn to how well it went down as an affordable icy cold shot.

But what is Jägermeister best mixed with? With its wide array of botanicals just begging to be drawn out by just the right mixer, it seems this drink was always destined to attract the attention of mixologists. And, believe us, they have plenty of opinions about what complements Jägermeister. With that in mind, here are the 20 best drinks to mix with this dark and mysterious spirit.