This Iconic British Drink Features A Fruit Many Americans Probably Haven't Tried

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Once upon a time, many of our most popular drinks seemed like they were meant to change the world. Coca-Cola started as a tonic to cure headaches and other ailments. Tonic water was once used to prevent malaria and treat fevers, due to its quinine content. In Britain, Ribena, a drink made from black currants which have about four times the vitamin C of oranges, was developed by a scientist to provide the nutrient to children and pregnant women during the Second World War.

The U.K. produces just under 12,000 tonnes of the fruit every year. That's over 13,000 U.S. tons. The company has expanded its flavors well beyond black currant, but the original flavor is still extremely popular. If you don't want to bring some back as a souvenir from the U.K., you won't likely find it in the United States. You can, however, get some online to try for yourself. Despite their popularity in Europe, black currants are almost unheard of in the U.S. It's been estimated that less than 0.01% of Americans have tried one before. That wasn't always the case, though.