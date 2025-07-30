This Iconic British Drink Features A Fruit Many Americans Probably Haven't Tried
Once upon a time, many of our most popular drinks seemed like they were meant to change the world. Coca-Cola started as a tonic to cure headaches and other ailments. Tonic water was once used to prevent malaria and treat fevers, due to its quinine content. In Britain, Ribena, a drink made from black currants which have about four times the vitamin C of oranges, was developed by a scientist to provide the nutrient to children and pregnant women during the Second World War.
The U.K. produces just under 12,000 tonnes of the fruit every year. That's over 13,000 U.S. tons. The company has expanded its flavors well beyond black currant, but the original flavor is still extremely popular. If you don't want to bring some back as a souvenir from the U.K., you won't likely find it in the United States. You can, however, get some online to try for yourself. Despite their popularity in Europe, black currants are almost unheard of in the U.S. It's been estimated that less than 0.01% of Americans have tried one before. That wasn't always the case, though.
The demise of the black currants in America
At the turn of the last century, there were over 7,400 acres of black currants, introduced by the British, growing in America. So what happened? White pine blister rust: a parasitic fungus that destroys pine trees. It spreads through plants in the Ribes family, such as black currants and gooseberries. The fungus came from imported pines, but currants are necessary for it to complete its life cycle and spread across forests.
The U.S. government reacted quickly, banning all black currant plants and destroying the ones that were growing at the time. The ban on currants was lifted many years ago, though some state bans still exist. There are about 500 farms in the U.S. growing black currants, but their production remains far lower than in the U.K. or compared to levels a century ago.
Although the popular drink is best known for the black fruit, there are several other delicious currant varieties. The berries are very small and grow in clusters. They are both sweet and tart at the same time, and very juicy. Apart from the drink, they are also ideal for jams, jellies, and liqueurs like Crème de Cassis used in Kir Royale cocktails.