The 18 Best Foodie Souvenirs To Bring Home From The UK

If you're planning a trip to the U.K., you might already have your sightseeing schedule sorted, and perhaps a list of restaurants to try. But, another thing you should most definitely consider is leaving a little extra space in your suitcase. That's because the U.K. is home to some excellent foodie finds, and bringing a selection back for your friends and family to sample is going to make you very popular indeed.

There's nothing particularly fancy about these food- and drink-based souvenirs, but one thing's for sure. They're all quintessentially British, having been cherished for many years by those who live in the U.K. Some are everyday staples, while others serve as top-tier snacks and sweet treats, and most are pretty hard to come by in the U.S. So, give these Brit-approved goodies a try, and you'll soon understand exactly how they've earned their cult status.