The 18 Best Foodie Souvenirs To Bring Home From The UK
If you're planning a trip to the U.K., you might already have your sightseeing schedule sorted, and perhaps a list of restaurants to try. But, another thing you should most definitely consider is leaving a little extra space in your suitcase. That's because the U.K. is home to some excellent foodie finds, and bringing a selection back for your friends and family to sample is going to make you very popular indeed.
There's nothing particularly fancy about these food- and drink-based souvenirs, but one thing's for sure. They're all quintessentially British, having been cherished for many years by those who live in the U.K. Some are everyday staples, while others serve as top-tier snacks and sweet treats, and most are pretty hard to come by in the U.S. So, give these Brit-approved goodies a try, and you'll soon understand exactly how they've earned their cult status.
Heinz baked beans
Nobody does baked beans quite like the U.K., and across Britain, the company that by far holds the biggest market share of this convenient canned food is Heinz. Unlike American-style baked beans, which tend to have a richer, smokier taste, and often feature ingredients like bacon and onions, the British version has a lighter feel and tomato-forward taste. The beans themselves are haricot beans (aka navy beans), which offer a mild, nutty flavor, perfect for letting the sweet and tangy sauce shine. While you can get hold of Heinz beans in some parts of the U.S., some claim that the recipe is formulated slightly differently here, so sourcing them directly from the U.K. will guarantee an authentically British taste.
Warmed on the stovetop or in the microwave, baked beans are delicious spooned onto a slice of buttered toast, perhaps with a sprinkling of shredded cheddar cheese on top. They're also a popular feature in a classic full English breakfast, where they're often served alongside eggs, bacon, sausages, and mushrooms.
Cadbury chocolate
You might be wondering why there's any need to pick up Cadbury chocolate in the U.K., when it's so readily available in the U.S. Well, according to those who have tasted these beloved bars on both sides of the pond, there's a rather stark difference between them. This is likely because in the U.S., Cadbury chocolate is manufactured by Hershey's, who use a slightly different combination of ingredients and processes than Cadbury do back in the U.K. Some have described America's version of the chocolate as waxy or grainy in texture, with the U.K.-made bars boasting a smoother, creamier mouthfeel. So, it would only be right to do a taste test!
In the U.K., Cadbury bars come in a wide range of different flavors, from the classic Dairy Milk to the raisin- and almond-stuffed Fruit & Nut, the decadent Caramel bar, and sweet Oreo-stuffed version.
Digestive biscuits
If you've heard the term digestive biscuit floating around, and wondered what on earth this strangely-named treat actually is, your visit to the U.K. is the perfect time to find out. You can pick up these biscuits (or cookies) in just about every supermarket you enter, in both plain and chocolate-covered forms. Similar to graham crackers, the biscuits are also wheat-based, but offer a slightly richer, more buttery taste.
These biscuits were invented in the late 1800s, allegedly with the intention of aiding digestion. The inclusion of baking soda in the ingredients was deemed to have anti-acid effects, helping to sooth heartburn and acid reflux. However, the effects of such a small amount of this common leavening agent are somewhat questionable. While the name has stuck, popular brands like McVitie's no longer mention any health claims in its marketing.
The most traditional way to enjoy a digestive biscuit is alongside a cup of tea, where briefly dunking them into the steaming mugful before taking a bite is strongly advised. However, they're also often blitzed up to make desserts, particularly no-bake treats like cheesecakes and rocky road bars.
Percy Pigs
There are few things as universally adored in Britain as Percy Pigs. These chewy sweets (or candies) are made and sold by the U.K. retailer Marks & Spencer, known for their upmarket food department. The original sweets are made with a medley of real fruit juices, including apple, mandarin, and elderberry, offering a soft texture and moreish sweet taste, all in the form of an adorable pig-shaped bite. Over the years, there have been multiple iterations of this classic version, including Phizzy Pigtails and Percy Pig and Pals, which also feature cow- and sheep-shaped sweets.
Thanks to its success, Percy Pig has now become a brand within its own right, with Marks & Spencer selling a whole host of other products featuring this jolly little farmyard character. In store, you'll also find Percy Pig-branded drinks, cookies, popsicles, and even partyware, such as paper plates, napkins, and straws.
Marmite
Since 1996, Marmite has been marketed with the slogan "Love it or Hate it", and this divisive savory spread is still going strong in the U.K. Found in all major grocery stores, Marmite is made from concentrated yeast extract – a product left after the beer brewing process. It has an intense umami-rich, salty taste, with a little going a long way to add flavor to your plate. You might've also heard of Australia's take on this product, called Vegemite. Though similar in appearance, Vegemite provides a slightly more bitter flavor profile.
Marmite can be enjoyed in a variety of different ways, whether that's simply spreading it on toast, marinating meats with it, or adding some into a grilled cheese. It's also great for amping up the savory richness of soups and stews, or mixing into a sticky glaze for roasted veggies like carrots or parsnips.
Terry's Chocolate Orange
Another sweet treat that's graced the U.K.'s supermarket shelves for decadesis the famous Terry's Chocolate Orange. These pleasing orange-shaped milk chocolate spheres are made up of intricate, bite-sized segments, which are infused with mouth-watering zesty flavor. While this classic version has remained a staple, multiple variations have come and gone over the years, including those made with dark or white chocolate, or flavored with toffee or mint. In fact, back in the early 1900s, Terry's actually created a Chocolate Apple before the Orange was launched! You can also purchase Terry's Chocolate Orange Minis – smaller segments that come in a pouch and haven't been assembled into a whole orange.
This chocolate is especially popular among Brits around Christmas time, when the packaging often takes on a fun festive theme. And, it also tastes amazing incorporated into various homemade desserts, such as brownies, cookies, and cakes.
British tea bags
It's the most quintessentially British sip there is, so can you really leave the U.K. without bringing home some tea bags? Although English breakfast and various other types of black tea bags aren't hard to come by in the States, purists would argue that Brits make them best. Brands like Tetley, Twinings, PG Tips, and Yorkshire Tea and all popular U.K.-made varieties you can try, all offering slight nuances on that classic bitter yet refined flavor.
Brewing your tea the traditional British way is also recommended. While drinking chilled tea is common in the U.S., a piping hot mugful is the go-to in the U.K. After steeping the tea bag in freshly boiled water for a couple of minutes, stirring some milk and sugar is also commonplace. Then, your comforting brew is ready to enjoy, perhaps alongside some scones and finger sandwiches, for the ultimate afternoon tea experience.
Jaffa cakes
A firm favorite in the sweet snack realm, Jaffa Cakes feature a soft, sponge cake base, topped with a round of orange jelly and layer of dark chocolate. And, limiting yourself to eating just one of these moreish treats is quite the challenge. Perfect for enjoying with a cup of tea or coffee as an afternoon pick-me-up, they strike just the right balance between lightness and indulgence.
Jaffa Cakes were created back in 1927 by the British biscuit company McVitie's, which still makes these beloved cake-come-cookies today. However, a number of supermarkets also produce their versions, and brands like Schar have even developed gluten-free varieties.
These cakes are, of course, named after the Jaffa orange – a specific citrus variety that's grown in Jaffa, Israel. Despite this, McVitie's (among other brands) does not specifically use Jaffa oranges to make its cakes, and doesn't mention the exact source of the orange flavoring that features in the jelly layer.
Prawn cocktail-flavored crisps
The U.K. prides itself on its elite selection of crisps (aka potato chips), and among the array of delicious flavors on offer is prawn cocktail. One of the most popular brands that make this unique, crunchy delicacy is Walkers, which first released its prawn cocktail-flavored crisps in the 1970s. Despite its name, these crisps don't have an especially seafood-like flavor. Instead, they focus on the spicy, savory ingredients found in the creamy Marie Rose sauce that features in a classic prawn or shrimp cocktail. Expect flavors reminiscent of Worcestershire sauce, mayonnaise, tomato, tabasco, and horseradish. And, the resulting crisps provide an irresistible balance of saltiness, sweetness, and tang.
Another prawn cocktail-flavored favorite are Quavers, which are also made by Walkers, but offer a lighter texture and signature curly shape. Skips are another notable choice, with their pleasing shell-like shape and melt-on-the-tongue texture.
Jelly Babies
Fantastically chewy and sweet, Jelly Babies aren't hard to love. Made by Maynards Bassetts, these sweets come in an easy-to-share bag or carton, containing an assortment of fruity bites that have been dusted with a powdered sugar coating. And yes, each resembles a plump baby, so you can decide for yourself whether that's cute or creepy. The flavors you'll find in a standard bag of Jelly Babies are strawberry, lime, lemon, blackcurrant, orange, and raspberry. Ask any sweet-loving Brit, and they'll probably be able to tell you which is their favorite.
Browse the confectionery aisle of a British supermarket around Christmas or Easter time, and you'll likely come across a themed version of these sweets, with snowmen- and chick-shaped previously being sold. Rival confectionery brand Haribo also sells its own take on Jelly Babies, with taste testers claiming these offer a firmer chew and a more tropical-leaning flavor selection.
Battenberg cakes
This irresistible marzipan-covered cake features an appealing pink and yellow checkerboard-like sponge, sandwiched together with the sticky sweetness of apricot jam. Battenberg is typically made with Genoise – an exceptionally light and fluffy type of sponge cake that's created by whipping the eggs into a cloud-like consistency before incorporating them with the rest of the batter. Some claim that this cake was named in celebration of the 1884 wedding of Princess Victoria and Prince Louis of Battenberg, while other theories suggest that each of the cake's four sections represent one of the Battenberg princes – that's Louis, Alexander, Franz-Joseph, and Henry.
Both full-sized and miniature versions of this cakes can be found in many supermarkets in the U.K., with the most popular brand being Mr Kipling. Outside of grocery stores, you may also be able to pick up a slice at a local bakery, though this probably won't have quite as long of a shelf life if transporting it home to the U.S. is your goal!
Twiglets
Twiglets are a delightfully crunchy, savory, wheat-based snack, with an umami-rich yeast extract coating. Unlike many potato chips and other snacks, these knobbly, stick-shaped bites are oven-baked rather that fried, giving them a lighter feel. As they are made with wholewheat flour, they offer a high fiber content, too. If you love Marmite, you'll be a big fan of Twiglets, since the yeast extract element is the main flavor you're hit with.
These snacks are commonly sold in pubs across the U.K., where they make a fitting accompaniment to a pint of cold beer, but you can pick them up at the supermarket too. They're also great for dipping into hummus or cream cheese, or adding to a grazing board alongside various meats and cheeses. You can even crush Twiglets up and use them to make a wonderfully crisp, flavorful crust for oven-baked or air-fried chicken.
Ribena
A nostalgic childhood favorite for many, Ribena is a highly concentrated, blackcurrant-flavored beverage that requires dilution with water. This fits into a subset of non-carbonated soft drinks called squash, which is manufactured by numerous brands, and comes in many flavors, including lemon, orange, apple, and berry. However, blackcurrant will arguably be the most intriguing variety for U.S.-based visitors. Thanks to the former widespread ban of blackcurrants across the States for decades, many Americans are completely unfamiliar with the taste of this fruit. And, sipping on a glass of Ribena is an excellent way to experience that signature fruity tang for the first time.
Ribena's recommend serving method is mixing one part squash with four parts water. The drink is most commonly served chilled, but for a comforting, fruit tea-inspired twist, you could instead add the squash to your favorite mug, and top it up with freshly boiled water.
Tunnock's Tea Cakes
Boasting a crisp biscuit (or cookie) base, a layer of sweet, pillowy marshmallow, and a decadent milk chocolate coating, these tea time treats are nothing short of delicious. Tunnock's Tea Cakes come individually wrapped in a pleasing red and white foil coating, making each dome-shaped portion feel like a treat. Tunnock's is a family-run business, which was founded in 1890, when Thomas Tunnock opened his first bakery in Uddingston, Scotland. But it wasn't until 1956 that the beloved Tea Cake was born. Today, these treats still have pride of place on supermarket shelves, loved for their unique combination of ingredients and attractive retro packaging.
A quick browse of some social media platforms will reveal that there's much debate among Tunnock's devotees on the correct way to eat a Tea Cake. Some argue that downing it in one is the only approach, while other prefer to nibble away the chocolate topping first, then eat the marshmallow layer, followed by the biscuit base. Some even prefer to flip the cake upside-down, first biting off the biscuit, then licking or spooning out the soft marshmallow center.
Monster Munch crisps
Another top tier crisp product from the U.K., Monster Munch are crunchy, corn-base snacks with a whole lot of personality. These moreish bites are made by Walkers, and they've been around since 1977, when they were originally named The Prime Monster. Almost 40 years later, they're still going strong, coming in a variety of much-loved flavors, including Pickled Onion, Roast Beef, BBQ Sauce, and Flamin' Hot.
Over the years, there has been some light-hearted debate between Monster Munch lovers on whether these crisps are monster-shaped, or claw-shaped. Some claimed that each crisp resembles a monster figure with two arms and legs, standing upright. But, flip the crisp the other way, and you instead have a foot with four long claws. In 2020, Walkers settled the debate once and for all, with a spokesperson from the brand confirming that these bites are claw-shaped. However, there was a follow up comment suggesting that the claw shape will remain unless creativity kicks in.
HP Sauce
This humble brown sauce sits proudly in kitchen cupboards across Britain, loved for its distinctly tangy, savory taste. HP Sauce was invented in 1884 by Frederick Gibson Garton – the owner of a pickling factory in Nottingham, England. First trademarked as The Banquet Sauce, it wasn't long before Garton's creation gained recognition from upmarket establishments, which began serving it as an accompaniment to the meals. The condiment even made it to the Houses of Parliament in London, an achievement deemed monumental enough to rename the sauce to HP.
Made with tomatoes, vinegar, sugars, dates, tamarind, and spices, this sauce has a deliciously versatile flavor profile that fits alongside a wide range of foods. It tastes fantastic in a bacon sandwich or grilled cheese, or alongside the British dinnertime favorite, bangers and mash. You can also use it to enhance the savory depth of soups and stews.
Golden syrup
A popular baking ingredient in the U.K., golden syrup is a thick, amber-colored inverted sugar syrup that's also referred as light treacle. One of the biggest producers of this product is Lyle's, who has been making the sweet concoction since 1881. While it's not widely available in the U.S., golden syrup can sometimes substituted for corn syrup in recipes. The two do possess a similar consistency, but flavor-wise, corn syrup doesn't quite match to golden syrup's caramel-like richness.
Golden syrup features in countless British baking recipes, from sponge puddings to rocky road bars, tarts, and pies. One of the most delicious ways to use of this ingredient is in sticky homemade flapjacks, where the syrup helps to bind the chewy oats together beautifully, while adding plenty of sweetness and caramel flavor. You can also drizzle the syrup over a stack of pancakes of waffles in place of the usual maple syrup or honey.
Scottish shortbread
Shortbread is a treat you shouldn't have too much trouble finding in the States, but for the ultimate buttery, melt-in-the-mouth experience, you simply have to sample an authentic Scottish version. These biscuits have their roots in 16th century Scotland, and were once deemed a luxury treat, only to be enjoyed during special occasions. Mary, Queen of Scots was allegedly a big fan of an early form of shortbread called Petticoat Tails, which were thinner and crispier than modern day versions.
In the U.K. today, shortbread often comes in the shape of long, rectangular fingers, which have been dotted with holes. These help the biscuits release moisture as they cook, promoting an even bake. You'll also find elegant shortbread rounds on supermarket shelves, as well as biscuits studded with chocolate chips, or layered up with gooey caramel and chocolate to create the wonderfully indulgent creation that is millionaire's shortbread.