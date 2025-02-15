The Creamy Pink Sauce Brits Serve With Shrimp Cocktail
While they look and taste almost identical, there is a subtle difference between shrimp and prawns. However, across the globe the two terms are used interchangeably. In the U.S., we prefer the word shrimp unless specifically referring to a special type of prawn, but residents of the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia are generally fonder of the term prawn, which is used for both shrimp and prawns. But no matter what you call the cute crustaceans, the love for a dish of chilled, cooked shrimp served alongside a tangy sauce is universal.
Shrimp, or prawn, cocktail is a global dish, but while the U.S. tends to serve just shrimp and sauce, the UK version of prawn cocktail usually includes a lettuce bed for the prawns. The Brits also like to serve the dish in a glass as a throwback to when the dish first became popular in the 1960s and 70s.
While Americans are very familiar with our ketchup and horseradish-based cocktail sauce, a trip across the pond may present a different type of sauce served with prawn cocktail. Known as Marie Rose sauce, it's one of 17 British sauces and condiments you should know about. Marie Rose is similar to American cocktail sauce in that it has ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and sometimes horseradish, but instead of being a deep, rich red, it has light pink hue due to mayonnaise being the primary ingredient. Those that prefer a spicer version of Marie Rose sauce usually add cayenne pepper and Tabasco, while some recipes include celery salt or seed, along with black pepper and lemon juice. Similar to American shrimp cocktail sauce, Marie Rose sauce is sometimes garnished with chopped fresh parsley and served with lemon wedges to squeeze onto the poached shrimp.
Marie Rose sauce is like old-school American salad dressing
When paired together, those extra ingredients may sound like the beginnings of a stellar bloody Mary, but Marie Rose sauce is better thought of as the British version of thousand island dressing. However, unlike thousand island, Marie Rose sauce doesn't usually contain any sweet pickle relish or white vinegar. The origin of thousand island dressing in the United States dates back to the early 1900s, while Marie Rose sauce rose to fame in the 1960s in the UK through Fanny Cradock, a famous British television chef.
While shrimp are often just a vehicle for cocktail sauce, you can infuse more flavor into your shrimp before you serve them by grilling instead of poaching raw shrimp. When you're in the mood for something other than a classic shrimp cocktail, give a nod to the classic British pink seafood sauce by making your own Marie Rose sauce to pair with plump, poached shrimp. If you can't get enough international invertebrates, try one of our 22 versatile shrimp recipes from around the world.