Your Grill Is The Key For More Flavorful Shrimp Cocktail

When thought of separately, the words "shrimp" and "cocktail" are seemingly incompatible: a many-legged ocean-dwelling crustacean and a chilled alcoholic beverage couldn't be more at odds with one another. Yet, when paired together, the two words conjure up a mid-century delicacy that's still popular on many menus in the United States today. Whether it's an appetizer at a red leather-boothed steakhouse or enjoyed as a snack dining al fresco on a summer afternoon, you usually know exactly what to expect when ordering a shrimp cocktail. Plump, juicy poached shrimp are chilled and served alongside a tomato-based cocktail sauce, sometimes given an extra kick with added horseradish. While the original dish is lovely, it's time to bust out that grill for a more flavorful shrimp cocktail.

Advertisement

Although we love our classic shrimp cocktail recipe, there's always room for experimentation and variation. Rather than poaching shrimp in a mildly flavored bath, grilling shrimp imparts a smoky, charred depth of flavor that's impossible to replicate in a pot on the stove. Shrimp cook rapidly on a hot grill, meaning less time in the kitchen for you, as well as less hassle dealing with ice baths and drying off the shrimp. Simply throw shelled, deveined shrimp on a hot grill for one to two minutes per side, then let them cool off before transferring them to the refrigerator to chill fully before serving. As a bonus, the grill will leave those classic char marks on the shrimp, which makes for a striking visual presentation compared to normally poached shrimp.

Advertisement