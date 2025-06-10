Here's What Digestive Biscuits Actually Are And How They Got Their Name
The name "digestive biscuit" isn't overly appetizing, sounding more like a medicine than a tasty snack. However, it's one of the most popular British biscuits, making it a common sidekick to an afternoon cuppa, which partially explains why it contains the word biscuit — the British name for a cookie. But there's still the digestive part. It does have origins in medicinal intent, but fortunately, this snappy 19th-century biscuit is also a delightfully crunchy snack worthy of cookie fame.
Legend has it that digestive biscuits hearken back to the early 1800s in Scotland, where a couple of physicians invented them for patients with digestive maladies. Their new culinary creation, made with wheat flour and baking soda, was believed to help with indigestion. There's some validity to the concept, though it's questionable whether baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) retains these benefits after cooking. However, a later version in the 1890s, which most people acknowledge as the genuine digestive biscuit, definitely triumphed in the realm of commercial cookie longevity.
Credit for that digestive biscuit formula goes to Sir Alexander Grant, who developed the recipe for Scottish company McVitie & Price. The secret ingredients for McVitie's digestives remain mostly the same today, though several renditions have expanded the repertoire, including the widely popular chocolate digestive biscuit. While you would be hard-pressed to find a grocery outlet in the U.K. that doesn't stock the treat, they're not quite as prevalent in the United States. Once you taste these earthy, sweet cookies, however, there's a chance you'll want to seek out a supplier for your next digestive fix.
The tasty allure of digestive biscuits
If you've yet to try a digestive biscuit, imagine a cross between a cookie and a cracker, with just enough sweetness, a satisfying crunch, and earthiness leaning toward savory snack rather than rich dessert. That's not to say you'll be ready to stop at one or two; I've personally eaten an entire sleeve of these flat, round, grainy beauties in a single weekend. The original version contains dietary fiber and feels like a more grown-up cookie than many others on the market.
The most comparable treat to original-style digestive biscuits in America is graham crackers. Digestive biscuits and graham crackers are both wheat-based and sweet, but they have a few notable differences. Digestives tend to be thicker and more crumbly with a slightly nutty flavor, best enjoyed with a cup of tea or coffee. Graham crackers are crispier and a good bit sweeter, with subtle hints of honey and cinnamon. They're a go-to snack for kids and a crucial base for ooey, gooey campfire s'mores. Both appear in pie-crust recipes, but a digestive is the ideal cookie for ice cream sandwiches or the popular Scottish millionaire's caramel slice with chocolate ganache.
Nowadays, you can also take your pick from a much more expanded digestive lineup. McVitie's now offers caramel digestives and variants with milk, dark, white, and gold chocolate. The chocolate coats only one side of the biscuit, sparking an ongoing debate in the U.K. over whether it should be eaten chocolate-side-up or down. Personally, I follow the reasoning that down is better, as the chocolate hits the tastebuds first, activating the senses for extended yumminess.