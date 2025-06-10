Here's What Digestive Biscuits Actually Are And How They Got Their Name

The name "digestive biscuit" isn't overly appetizing, sounding more like a medicine than a tasty snack. However, it's one of the most popular British biscuits, making it a common sidekick to an afternoon cuppa, which partially explains why it contains the word biscuit — the British name for a cookie. But there's still the digestive part. It does have origins in medicinal intent, but fortunately, this snappy 19th-century biscuit is also a delightfully crunchy snack worthy of cookie fame.

Legend has it that digestive biscuits hearken back to the early 1800s in Scotland, where a couple of physicians invented them for patients with digestive maladies. Their new culinary creation, made with wheat flour and baking soda, was believed to help with indigestion. There's some validity to the concept, though it's questionable whether baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) retains these benefits after cooking. However, a later version in the 1890s, which most people acknowledge as the genuine digestive biscuit, definitely triumphed in the realm of commercial cookie longevity.

Credit for that digestive biscuit formula goes to Sir Alexander Grant, who developed the recipe for Scottish company McVitie & Price. The secret ingredients for McVitie's digestives remain mostly the same today, though several renditions have expanded the repertoire, including the widely popular chocolate digestive biscuit. While you would be hard-pressed to find a grocery outlet in the U.K. that doesn't stock the treat, they're not quite as prevalent in the United States. Once you taste these earthy, sweet cookies, however, there's a chance you'll want to seek out a supplier for your next digestive fix.