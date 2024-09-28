The Cookie Swap You Need For A Light And Crunchy Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice cream sandwiches are one of those desserts that we love to make by ourselves instead of going the store-bought route. Creating them from scratch gives you the freedom to pile up as much ice cream as you want, customize the sprinkles to your liking, or go with a base of your choosing. Although the standard chocolate coating will always be delicious, Digestive cookies create an incredible ice cream sandwich.

Digestives are a popular British biscuit made from whole wheat flour and sugar. The relatively short ingredient list gives it a milder taste, but they have just the right amount of sweetness, coupled with a cozy, nutty flavor that makes them irresistible. The biscuits are crisp around the edges but have a soft, crumbly center that tastes amazing when paired with ice cream. Thanks to their simplicity, Digestives make for a creative base to switch up your ice cream sandwich. The biscuits complement everything from chocolate to miso caramel, and they're easy to put together, too.

Place the biscuits on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper to serve as the bottom half of the sandwich. Add half a scoop of softened ice cream onto each biscuit. Place another Digestive on top of each sandwich and press down gently until the ice cream reaches the edge of the biscuits. Next, roll the sandwiches in sprinkles, chopped nuts, or whichever toppings you'd like and allow them to harden in the freezer.