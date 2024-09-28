The Cookie Swap You Need For A Light And Crunchy Ice Cream Sandwich
Ice cream sandwiches are one of those desserts that we love to make by ourselves instead of going the store-bought route. Creating them from scratch gives you the freedom to pile up as much ice cream as you want, customize the sprinkles to your liking, or go with a base of your choosing. Although the standard chocolate coating will always be delicious, Digestive cookies create an incredible ice cream sandwich.
Digestives are a popular British biscuit made from whole wheat flour and sugar. The relatively short ingredient list gives it a milder taste, but they have just the right amount of sweetness, coupled with a cozy, nutty flavor that makes them irresistible. The biscuits are crisp around the edges but have a soft, crumbly center that tastes amazing when paired with ice cream. Thanks to their simplicity, Digestives make for a creative base to switch up your ice cream sandwich. The biscuits complement everything from chocolate to miso caramel, and they're easy to put together, too.
Place the biscuits on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper to serve as the bottom half of the sandwich. Add half a scoop of softened ice cream onto each biscuit. Place another Digestive on top of each sandwich and press down gently until the ice cream reaches the edge of the biscuits. Next, roll the sandwiches in sprinkles, chopped nuts, or whichever toppings you'd like and allow them to harden in the freezer.
Customize your ice cream sandwiches with these sweet additions
Both pecan ice cream and Digestive biscuits get a bad rap for being boring, but together, they make a superb treat. Brown butter and pecan ice cream has a toasted, caramelized flavor that is sure to elevate the biscuits. Dotted with pieces of pecans, the crisp nuts pair beautifully with the crumbly cookies. To sweeten the sandwiches up while embracing their nuttiness, add a drizzle of caramel and hazelnut sauce to the ice cream before freezing the sandwiches.
If you like the sound of caramel and wheat biscuits together, you can purchase caramel-flavored Digestives to make your ice cream sandwich. For the filling, opt for coffee-flavored ice cream. The rich taste draws out the sweetness of the wheaty biscuits while giving them a touch of depth. Spruce up the dessert by adding a few chocolate chips onto the ice cream and adding a bit of whipped cream on top of the sandwich.
You can't use a British biscuit to make the classic dessert without considering British ice cream. These iced tea ice cream sandwiches use Earl Grey tea to make the ice cream, giving the treat a robust, floral flair that's brightened by bergamot. The standard Digestive biscuits make a great pair with Earl Grey ice cream, but you can opt for the white chocolate ones, too. Once you add a scoop of the ice cream to the biscuit, finish it up with chopped candied lemons and cornflower petals.