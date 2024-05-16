16 Creative Bases To Switch Up Your Ice Cream Sandwich

There's no better feeling on a sweltering summer day than sticking your head into the freezer and grabbing the pint of ice cream that's been calling your name. Except, of course, when that pint is transformed into an even more nostalgic treat like an ice cream sandwich.

Many folks are familiar with ice cream sandwiches in the form of rectangular frozen treats wrapped in paper — complete with the chocolate wafer cookies that always manage to leave a sticky residue behind on your fingers. Or, their minds go to the Chipwich, an ice cream sandwich made with two chocolate chip cookies. But what if we told you there's a whole world of ice cream sandwich bases that turn the definition of a traditional sandwich on its head?

We're here to highlight some of the best substitutes for traditional ice cream sandwich bases. These selections will allow you to mix and match your favorite flavors of ice cream, as well as your coatings and sauces of choice. While the consistency might not be the same as the status quo sando, we can assure you that these suggestions are equally as refreshing at any time of year.