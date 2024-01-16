Easily Upgrade Your Ice Cream Sandwiches With Warm Arepas

Comforting arepas are simple to put together, so why not use the savory bread to elevate your ice cream sandwiches? Made with corn flour, these hand-held patties of deliciousness offer the perfect vehicle for a range of toppings and condiments. From meats and rich sauces to sweeter fruits and creamy spreads, homemade arepas are the ideal canvas for culinary creativity to run wild.

Think outside the box by sandwiching your next scoops of dessert in between the spongy pieces of bread. Fresh out of the oven, the golden discs can envelop your favorite combinations of ice cream and brownies or sorbet and fruit to make a dessert that is both unexpected and unforgettable. Wrap arepas around chocolate ice cream and top with sprinkles of sea salt or serve arepas stacked with layers of vanilla ice cream and poached fruit. While the size of arepas offers ideal measurements for easy-to-assemble treats, you can also cut one arepa in half to use to house your favorite cold treats.