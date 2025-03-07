14 Clever Ways To Use Marmite

Daring, distinctive, and knowingly divisise, Marmite is somewhat of an iconic spread, wholly unique and unapologetically strong. If you're unfamiliar, Marmite is a yeast extract-based spread with a heady, savory taste and thick, sticky texture commonly used as a spread for topping toast in the U.K. It's by no means a subtle spread, and it's this potency that has frequently placed those who have tried it into one of two very rigid camps: love it or hate it. Indeed, Marmite's taste divided opinions for decades, but what's not up for debate is the fact that Marmite is, in fact, somewhat of a culinary all-rounder, serving as a secret weapon when it comes to delivering a powerful umami punch in a small package.

Whether it's adding rich depth to savory sauces or serving as a unique topping for your go-to snacks, Marmite lends its unique taste and unctuous texture to an array of dishes, providing them with newfound nuance, liveliness, and dimension. Even if you're not the spread's biggest advocator, Marmite has a variety of applications that don't necessitate putting its own flavor at the forefront of things, instead offering a subtle but nonetheless incredibly useful upgrade to other ingredients. So, if you have a barely-eaten jar in the pantry that you were reserving for the very rare occasion you might spread it on a piece of toast in the distant future, let this be your sign to dig it out and start elevating your cooking.