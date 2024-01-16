Try Blending Butter And Marmite For An Umami-Packed Popcorn Topper

Popcorn purists believe this snack food is not to be trifled with. It's simple and perfect with just a little salt and butter drizzled over it. Anything more, and you've ruined this movie-noshing favorite. However, adventurous popcorn connoisseurs looking for something unexpected will find their taste buds rejoicing by adding just a little Marmite to the melted butter for an umami-packed flavor.

For the uninitiated, Marmite is a thick paste with a taste that is best described as salty with yeasty, soy sauce-tasting undertones. It is distinctly British — a go-to for toast — but it is worth noting that it may not be for every palate.

To make your marmite butter combo, simply melt your butter and mix a teaspoon of marmite into it until is completely smooth. Then, pour over your popcorn and enjoy. If you are a Marmite fan, you can use more for a more intense flavor.