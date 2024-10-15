5 Unique Topping Combos For A Salty-Sweet Grilled Cheese
So you've made your way around our ultimate grilled cheese recipe more times than you can count, and you're looking for some inspiration to turn your next cheesy sandwich into something more nuanced and memorable. We're here to encourage you to step outside the usual boundaries of grilled cheese by looking to give the classic bread-and-cheese formula a sweeter, more savory upgrade. We've compiled a few ingredients that you can consider and perhaps use to replace that easy air fryer grilled cheese recipe that has become your default in the kitchen.
The combination of salty and sweet goodness is a textured, dimensional flavor profile that you can't afford to skip. Whether you decide to slather preserves onto toasted bread or sneak sliced Italian salami into your sandwiches, your culinary creations are sure to impress even the staunchest of adults in your home. Run — don't walk — your way to the store so you can collect the necessary ingredients to put more inventive grilled cheese sandwiches onto the dining room table. Your grilled cheese sandwiches will never be typical again.
Chili crunch, brie, and balsamic
Grab your choice of the chili crisp or chili crunch jar tucked away in your kitchen to add spicy heat to grilled cheese. When matched with a creamier cheese option like brie, you may forget you're eating a sandwich and not dessert. A quick drizzle of a syrupy balsamic vinegar or honey balsamic glaze can provide the tangy, zingy dimension to round out this mastermind of a recipe. The gooeyness of the cheese married with the punch of the chili offers bites that can be served quickly as a snack or cut into slender soldiers to serve at your next dinner party.
To step your foot on the pedal of texture, add chopped chives for quick freshness or sprinkle crispy fried onions directly into the sandwich. Pickled red onions can also help build upon the sweetness that the balsamic vinegar provides in this melty treat that defines comfort. Be sure to complement your sandwich with your favorite bread. A slice of thick sourdough or a crusty, rustic recipe can deliver the perfect platform that this mouthwatering combination of ingredients calls for.
Gouda, hot honey, and miso
Hot honey adds a gourmet touch to grilled cheese and when matched with melted pieces of gouda, you have a satisfying base that can be kicked into gear with the surprising inclusion of miso paste. Honey brings the heat to this salty, savory love affair that will have you lusting for that irresistible umami flavor in all of your grilled cheese sandwiches.
Look for white miso paste and blend with your choice of herbs and seasonings. Instead of slathering up slices with plain butter, you'll create a more flavorful addition using the spruced-up miso. Once used to coat each bread slice, this herby, seasoned miso butter will offer the satisfying canvas to layer melted cheese and generous drizzles of hot honey. Creamy gouda can stand up to the salty earthiness of miso, so you won't need to worry about ingredients getting lost. Finish your sandwich with a crunchy sea salt or chopped herbs plucked fresh from the garden, and you'll have a grilled cheese recipe that could have easily come out of a professional kitchen.
Comté cheese, salami, and prunes
Meat lovers will appreciate the inclusion of salami to elevate grilled cheese sandwiches. But instead of reaching for the usual Swiss or cheddar, you use to make a cheesy sandwich, try Comté, instead. This special cheese is the nutty, flavorful complement that can balance out a richer meal made with melted cheese and meat sandwiched between buttery slices of bread. This sandwich offers some of the best ingredients you can find on a charcuterie board yet presents it in a convenient handheld form that is warm, gooey, and gratifying to bite into.
Bring balance to this decadent take on a classic lunchtime favorite with the sweetness of fruit. Finely chop prunes to layer inside of the sandwich or create a reduction to splash on top of the assembled treat. A quick stripe of agave syrup or molasses can be the finishing touch this recipe calls for if the thought of layering pitted prunes onto a sandwich isn't sitting with you. Once you have the basic recipe mastered, you can experiment with including prosciutto, strips of crunchy bacon, or even thinly cut slices of bratwurst to make yourself a filling meal.
Maple syrup, bacon, cow's milk cheese
Those looking for an easy, guaranteed path to deliciousness need to look no further than stashing a grilled cheese with maple-cinnamon candied bacon. Though layering maple syrup inside of a cheesy sandwich may sound unconventional, the move is a strategic one. You'll only wonder why you didn't try this recipe sooner.
With bacon and maple syrup standing squarely in the spotlight of this sandwich, you'll want to opt for a cheese that won't compete for attention but be the supporting actor you need in this play. Cows' milk cheeses are the ideal selections, something like the buttery Jarlsberg or Gruyère, another nutty and slightly sweet option, that can mellow out the rest of the excitement in this treat. As with any recipe, the powers of flavors are in your hands, and you can make this sandwich more savory by showing restraint with the maple syrup or try to push the edges of your choices with homemade maple syrup mixed with bourbon. Add caramelized onions if you're craving a sandwich that will have you reaching for extra napkins, or try sprinkling crushed potato chips into the sandwich for a saltier, crunchier snack.
Sharp cheddar, fig jam, and sea salt
Blur the lines between dessert and dish by bringing fig jam into the mix of cheesy, gooey ingredients. Pairing tangy sharp cheddar with your favorite preserves is the fast track to a meal that is anything but boring. Whether you prefer a blueberry, blackberry, or apricot spread, look to the seasons for inspiration as you slather apple butter onto toasted bread or spoon date paste across the surface of a warm, buttery slice.
Should your favorite jar of jam be empty, slicing up fresh fruit like strawberries or pears can also do the trick in your quest to create a sweet eating experience. For the ultimate treat that is sure to perk up any dull afternoon, top off your creations with powdered sugar or another spoonful of jam. While you're embarking on this candy-like sandwich journey, there will be no one stopping you from pushing this sandwich even further with a final flourish of honey or molasses. This recipe is meant to be your own, so you can always dial back the sweetness and crank up the cheddar's savory notes with a zippy garnish of crunchy sea salt or a spoonful of salted almond nut butter.