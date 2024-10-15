5 Unique Topping Combos For A Salty-Sweet Grilled Cheese

So you've made your way around our ultimate grilled cheese recipe more times than you can count, and you're looking for some inspiration to turn your next cheesy sandwich into something more nuanced and memorable. We're here to encourage you to step outside the usual boundaries of grilled cheese by looking to give the classic bread-and-cheese formula a sweeter, more savory upgrade. We've compiled a few ingredients that you can consider and perhaps use to replace that easy air fryer grilled cheese recipe that has become your default in the kitchen.

The combination of salty and sweet goodness is a textured, dimensional flavor profile that you can't afford to skip. Whether you decide to slather preserves onto toasted bread or sneak sliced Italian salami into your sandwiches, your culinary creations are sure to impress even the staunchest of adults in your home. Run — don't walk — your way to the store so you can collect the necessary ingredients to put more inventive grilled cheese sandwiches onto the dining room table. Your grilled cheese sandwiches will never be typical again.