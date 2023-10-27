Swap Out Ground Beef With Turkey For A Leaner Cottage Pie

Traditional cottage pie is a rich, hearty meal featuring saucy ground beef and vegetables with a fluffy mashed potato top layer that is baked to perfection. Cottage pie, like other English food, was made to be a filling meal for working-class Irish people and a clever way to use a variety of ingredients people would have on hand. Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye's take on this dish swaps out ground beef for turkey, resulting in a delicious and lean turkey cottage pie. Typically, ground turkey can become dry in dishes because it lacks fat in comparison to beef or even chicken. But this saucy cottage pie helps to keep moisture in the turkey as it cooks, resulting in a flavorful, healthy swap.

Turkey sometimes gets a bad reputation in the food world because if cooked wrong it can come out lacking flavor and dry. Rye's recipe works around these troubles by stewing the meat before baking. Rye's recipe stews the turkey with the vegetables and the liquid ingredients for at least 45 minutes before transferring it into a baking dish. You can get more flavor out of your turkey by remembering the scientific Maillard Reaction. This is when you brown meats, like turkey, and the chemical reaction from the amino acids being heated makes the food smell and look more appealing. During this phase, Rye calls for the turkey to be heavily seasoned with salt and pepper as well.