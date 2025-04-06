28 Vegetarian Sandwich Recipes You'll Want To Make On Repeat

So many sandwich recipes out there call for layers upon layers of meat, cured or otherwise. But why should you be left out of the sandwich scene just because you choose not to eat meat? In reality, there are a lot of great vegetarian sandwich recipes out there — as long as you know where to look. That's why we've compiled this list of some of our absolute favorite vegetarian sandwich recipes. They're refreshing, hearty, and stacked full of different fillings that will leave you feeling satisfied with every bite.

From burgers to the lightest of finger food sandwiches to serve at a party, we've got you covered with the meat-free sandwich recipes you crave. Plus, most of these recipes are incredibly easy to make, and some require barely any cooking at all — perfect for those who just want to put together a quick sandwich and get on with their day. Try a few out the next time you're craving bread, and you'll see that sandwiches really don't need any meat at all to taste incredible.