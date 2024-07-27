Asparagus And Goat Cheese Panini Recipe
If you've been a sandwich lover since your brown bagging days and love the idea of a dressed-up version, this asparagus and goat cheese panini is calling your name. Tender, roasted asparagus, charred red pepper, creamy goat cheese, and pesto mayo spread are all pressed together on ciabatta bread, giving you a gourmet lunch or dinner right in your own kitchen. You don't even need a panini press to make it! There's something about a warm, toasted sandwich that provides a cozy and satisfied feeling with every bite. Serve it alone, with soup, or with a salad for a hearty and delicious meal.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I typically make sandwiches once a week for a quick meal. This one brings in lots of veggies and is anything but run of the mill." Keep reading to learn how to make the new sandwich of your dreams.
Gather the ingredients for asparagus and goat cheese panini
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up a red bell pepper, asparagus, and arugula. If you want to save a step in this recipe, you can use jarred roasted red pepper instead of roasting your own. Head to the refrigerated section of the store and grab a tub of premade pesto, mayonnaise, and goat cheese. If you're feeling extra ambitious, make your own pesto. We're using ciabatta rolls here because they are nice and sturdy, so add those to your cart (or any type of bread you'd like to use). Finally, check your pantry for avocado oil, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to broil.
Step 2: Roast the red pepper
Place the red pepper on a sheet pan and cook for 20 minutes, rotating, until all of the sides are charred.
Step 3: Let the red pepper steam
Place the charred pepper into a bowl, cover to let it steam, and cool for 15 minutes.
Step 4: Change the oven temperature
Change the oven temperature to 400 F.
Step 5: Season and cook the asparagus
Lay the asparagus on a baking sheet. Brush the asparagus with 1 tablespoon olive oil, the salt, and pepper, then cook for 20 minutes.
Step 6: Remove the skin and seeds from red pepper
When the red pepper has cooled, remove and discard the skin and seeds.
Step 7: Slice the roasted red pepper
Cut the red pepper into thick, 1-inch slices.
Step 8: Make the pesto mayo sauce
In a small bowl, combine the pesto with the mayonnaise.
Step 9: Spread the sauce and cheese on the rolls
Spread the pesto mayo on one side of the ciabatta roll and spread goat cheese on the other.
Step 10: Add more ingredients to the roll
Then, layer the roasted asparagus, roasted red pepper, and arugula on the pesto mayo.
Step 11: Add oil to a skillet
Add the remaining oil to a large skillet and bring the heat to medium-high.
Step 12: Cook the paninis
Add the ciabatta sandwiches and cook for about 5 minutes on each side, pressing down with a heavy pot lid every few minutes.
Step 13: Cut and serve
Cut the sandwiches in half, and serve.
How else can you cook this asparagus and roasted red pepper panini?
To start, you can cook the red pepper on the stove top or in an air fryer. If you're using the stove top, use a pan that can safely cook at high heat, such as a cast iron skillet. Brush the red pepper with oil and sear it on all sides in the hot pan until it is charred. If you want to use your air fryer, cut the red pepper into 4 quarters and discard the membranes and seeds. Brush the peppers with oil, place them in the air fryer basket, and cook for about 12 minutes at 400 F. You'll want to check them every few minutes and rotate them so that all sides blacken.
You can also cook the asparagus in the cast iron skillet or the air fryer. For the skillet, add some oil to the pan and bring the heat to medium-high. Cook the asparagus for about 6–8 minutes, stirring frequently to brown all sides. If you're using the air fryer, set the temperature to 400 F and cook for about 8 minutes.
Once you assemble the sandwich, you can also finish things off in the air fryer. Set the sandwich into the air fryer basket and cook for about 10 minutes at 375 F, flipping halfway. If you have a panini maker, just preheat it to medium-high. Once it's hot, cook the sandwich for about 5 minutes.
What are other ingredients I can use in this asparagus and roasted red pepper panini?
To start, other vegetables can be added or substituted. Roasted zucchini or eggplant work well. Just slice them about ¼-inch thick, season, and add them to the roasting pan with the asparagus. You can also use mushrooms that have been sauteed on the stove. Fresh tomato slices or avocado will add some freshness to the sandwich.
Instead of the pesto mayonnaise, you can use a variety of other spreads. A simple, creamy hummus is a great complement to the panini. Or, try a homemade garlic aioli, an olive tapenade, or a honey mustard spread. For the cheese, you can substitute the goat cheese for cream cheese, mozzarella, provolone, or brie.
If you want to add some protein to the sandwich, any thinly sliced deli meats will be delicious, such as turkey or ham. For vegetarian options, pan-fried tofu or tempeh slices will fit the bill.