Asparagus and Goat Cheese Panini Recipe

If you've been a sandwich lover since your brown bagging days and love the idea of a dressed-up version, this asparagus and goat cheese panini is calling your name. Tender, roasted asparagus, charred red pepper, creamy goat cheese, and pesto mayo spread are all pressed together on ciabatta bread, giving you a gourmet lunch or dinner right in your own kitchen. You don't even need a panini press to make it! There's something about a warm, toasted sandwich that provides a cozy and satisfied feeling with every bite. Serve it alone, with soup, or with a salad for a hearty and delicious meal.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I typically make sandwiches once a week for a quick meal. This one brings in lots of veggies and is anything but run of the mill." Keep reading to learn how to make the new sandwich of your dreams.