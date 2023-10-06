Hearty Beet And Bean Burgers Recipe

Beet burgers have become popular over the years as a veggie burger option that's satisfying and nutritious. Don't be fooled by the bright reddish color; these burgers are still plant-based. Crispy and charred on the outside with a moist, tender interior, they're a sure crowd-pleaser. Serve them on a bun with your favorite burger toppings and a creamy sauce for a traditional burger experience, or crumble them on top of salads, in wraps, or even in a tomato sauce to replace meat.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a beet burger recipe that's hearty and chock-full of nutrients from the beets, of course, as well as from the oats, beans, walnuts, and flaxseed, all of which are considered superfoods. Aromatic onion, garlic, a bit of celery, Dijon mustard, and thyme add a flavor combination that boosts the beets to another level.

The main challenge with making plant-based beet burgers is avoiding the dreaded mushiness that leads to the burger squeezing out the sides of the bun with every bite. Oats come to the rescue here, as well as letting them cool down a bit to help them firm up even more. Read on to find out how to make this delicious and nutritious powerhouse of a burger in under an hour.