Cumin-Roasted Squash And Feta Panini Recipe

These cumin-roasted squash paninis, created by recipe developer Tanika Douglas, are simple to put together and packed with punchy flavors. The heart of these paninis lies in the butternut squash, which is sliced, drizzled with olive oil, and sprinkled generously with cumin before being baked to tender perfection. The result? Squash that's both earthy and aromatic, a flavorful canvas for the rest of the panini.

But it's not just about the squash. Douglas tells us, "A tangy sauce steals the spotlight, marrying the brininess of capers and olives with the creamy richness of mayo. Add a dash of garlic and fresh parsley to the mix, and you've got a sauce that elevates these paninis to something special. Assembly is a breeze: A dollop of the sauce adorns each panini half, followed by layers of fresh baby spinach, sweet pre-roasted red peppers, cumin-roasted squash, and crumbly feta cheese."

A quick trip to the sandwich press is the finishing touch. With each bite of panini, you're met with a toasty crunch that gives way to a medley of flavors. It's comfort food with a gourmet twist.