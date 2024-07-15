Fruity Fluffernutter Dessert Panini Recipe
We tend to think of sandwiches as a savory option, but when you're in the mood for something sweet, why not use your panini press to make a dessert panini? Warm, gooey, and full of juicy flavors and creamy textures, this marshmallow, peanut butter, and jam-stuffed confection is sweet enough to pass for dessert, but close enough to a peanut butter and jelly sandwich to sneak in as an acceptable brunch or lunch option. Panini are always a satisfying choice, with their crisp exteriors and melty middles. This dessert version offers the added bonus of a nostalgic marshmallow filling that will remind you of time spent eating s'mores around a campfire.
Panini comes from the word "panino," meaning "bread roll" or "small bread" in Italian. Panini can be traced back to 16th century Italy, when filled breads began to be cooked over an open flame. The panini as we know it gained popularity in the 1970s with the emergence of Italian paninotecas, one of the many types of restaurant you will find on a visit to Italy. The grilled sandwich was further popularized as panini presses came to market and people could make panini in their own home. Dessert panini, often made with Nutella, bananas, peanut butter, and other favorite fillings, are a popular twist on this classic dish.
Gather the ingredients for fruity fluffernutter dessert panini
To make these fruity fluffernutter dessert panini, you'll need a few key ingredients. We opted for brioche for this sweet sandwich, but any kind of thick-cut bread will do the trick, especially if it's lightly sweetened (like challah or raisin bread). The brioche is topped with creamy peanut butter and raspberry preserves, but feel free to swap with almond or sunflower butter, as well as any type of preserves, jam, or jelly you prefer.
Roasted salted peanuts add a salty, nutty crunch to the sandwiches, with fresh raspberries adding a pop of acidity and freshness. You can also substitute with other types of berries, ripe peaches, cherries, or any other seasonal fruit you love. Fruity mini marshmallows melt down for a gooey, fruity filling that transforms this panini into the most perfectly melty sandwich. To top it all off, peanut butter is drizzled over the top, with optional flaky sea salt and a dusting of confectioners' sugar for a final flourish.
Step 1: Prepare the brioche
Freeze the brioche for at least 30 minutes and then transfer 2 slices to a cutting board.
Step 2: Add the peanut butter and preserves
Evenly coat one slice with 1 ½ tablespoons peanut butter, and the other with 1 ½ tablespoons raspberry preserves.
Step 3: Top with peanuts and raspberries
Sprinkle 1 tablespoon peanuts over the peanut butter-topped slice, and half of the fresh raspberries over the raspberry preserves-topped slice.
Step 4: Add the mini marshmallows
Top the raspberries with half of the mini marshmallows.
Step 5: Close the sandwich
Flip the peanut butter-topped slice over the marshmallows to create a sandwich.
Step 6: Preheat a panini press
Preheat a panini press according to the manufacturer's instructions.
Step 7: Grill to perfection
Place the sandwich into the preheated press and cook until the bread is browned and the marshmallows are melted.
Step 8: Add the toppings
Transfer the sandwich to a cutting board and drizzle with ½ tablespoon peanut butter. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and dust with confectioners' sugar, if desired.
Step 9: Repeat the process
Repeat the process with the remaining ingredients.
Step 10: Serve the panini warm
Cut the sandwiches in half and serve them warm.
- 4 slices thick-cut brioche
- ¼ cup creamy peanut butter, divided
- 3 tablespoons raspberry preserves, divided
- 2 tablespoons roasted salted peanuts, divided
- ¼ cup halved fresh raspberries, divided
- ¾ cup fruity mini marshmallows, divided
- Flaky sea salt
- Confectioners' sugar
Can you make a dessert panini without a panini press?
While a panini press does a great job of toasting sandwiches for those iconic grill marks and melty middles, there are other methods of creating a great panini without having to go out and buy a panini press. The first option is to use a grill pan or outdoor grill. Preheat until hot, then place your assembled panini onto the grill pan or grates and press gently as it cooks or top with a heavy pan to weigh it down. Cook until browned on the first side, then flip to cook the remaining side. With this method, your sandwiches will still have the coveted grill marks with that little taste of char.
You can also achieve similar results in a skillet or in the oven. Place your panini into a preheated skillet over medium heat, topping with a heavy pan or other flat-bottomed object. Cook until golden brown, then flip to cook the remaining side. For an oven method, preheat your oven to 375 F and wrap your assembled panini in foil. Leave as is or top with a heavy pan (ideally one that's been preheating) to weigh it down. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes until heated through, then unwrap and broil briefly to toast the bread before serving.
What are some tips for making the best dessert panini?
There are some simple tips to keep in mind to get the best results when making dessert panini. Start by choosing the right bread: Thick-cut breads will perform best when pressed, keeping some of their structure and height intact. To achieve this when using brioche, we froze the bread first to help it retain its shape while being heated in a panini press. Other sweet breads like challah, raisin swirl bread, or even slices of pound cake can be treated in the same way for the best results.
Make sure to preheat your panini press before using it to encourage good browning on the exterior of your panini. Fill your sandwiches evenly to ensure each bite is consistent, but don't overfill, to lessen the chance that the filling will ooze out while the panini is being pressed. Balance the sweetness by adding salty and tangy ingredients, and be sure to combine a variety of textures. Finally, serve your dessert panini warm for the most melty, gooey texture. You can even pair it with a scoop of ice cream for a nice contrast in temperature.