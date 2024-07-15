Fruity Fluffernutter Dessert Panini Recipe

We tend to think of sandwiches as a savory option, but when you're in the mood for something sweet, why not use your panini press to make a dessert panini? Warm, gooey, and full of juicy flavors and creamy textures, this marshmallow, peanut butter, and jam-stuffed confection is sweet enough to pass for dessert, but close enough to a peanut butter and jelly sandwich to sneak in as an acceptable brunch or lunch option. Panini are always a satisfying choice, with their crisp exteriors and melty middles. This dessert version offers the added bonus of a nostalgic marshmallow filling that will remind you of time spent eating s'mores around a campfire.

Panini comes from the word "panino," meaning "bread roll" or "small bread" in Italian. Panini can be traced back to 16th century Italy, when filled breads began to be cooked over an open flame. The panini as we know it gained popularity in the 1970s with the emergence of Italian paninotecas, one of the many types of restaurant you will find on a visit to Italy. The grilled sandwich was further popularized as panini presses came to market and people could make panini in their own home. Dessert panini, often made with Nutella, bananas, peanut butter, and other favorite fillings, are a popular twist on this classic dish.