Vegetarian Mushroom French Dip Sandwich Recipe

This vegetarian mushroom French dip sandwich, created by recipe developer Tanika Douglas, combines hearty portobello mushrooms with the sweet notes of caramelized onions, the salty creaminess of provolone cheese, and a rich, umami-packed shiitake jus. This sandwich elevates an everyday lunch or makes a delicious light dinner. Simple ingredients are crafted into a sandwich with punchy complementary flavors, ensuring it's as satisfying as it is easy to prepare. "Dip the portobello mushroom-laden baguette into the warm shiitake mushroom jus and prepare to be truly satisfied! The flavors work cohesively to create a warming, filling lunch or dinner," says Douglas.

Whilst the French dip sandwich is traditionally made with meat, this meat-free version is equally flavorful, making it perfect for vegetarians and mushroom aficionados alike. Serving four, this sandwich is perfect for a family lunch or holiday gathering. The preparation is straightforward, taking just 20 minutes, while the cooking process requires another 45 minutes to let the flavors meld and develop.