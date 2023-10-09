Vegetarian Tempeh Cheesesteak Recipe
This meatless alternative to the classic Philly cheesesteak makes a delicious and satisfying lunch that's substantial enough for big appetites. To make this traditional sandwich vegetarian, recipe developer Annabelle Randles has swapped the beef with tempeh, cooked in a tasty spice and herb blend. When sliced thinly and cooked until browned, tempeh can mimic the texture of seared steak.
Tempeh is made from whole soybeans that are cooked, fermented, and compacted into a dense, cake-like form. It's renowned for its nutty flavor, firm texture, and high nutritional value. Containing all your essential amino acids, tempeh is a great source of plant-based protein, and while it might not have the exact taste of beef, it can still capture the hearty essence of meat in a traditional cheesesteak.
"To make this cheesesteak recipe even more delicious, I like to add sauteed onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers," shares Randles. She also ups the richness with mild provolone cheese, garlic butter, and mayonnaise — all of which can be swapped for plant-based alternatives. Whether enjoyed on their own or with a side of french fries, chips, raw vegetables, onion rings, coleslaw, or potato salad, these are fit for lunch any day of the week.
Gather the ingredients for this vegetarian tempeh cheesesteak
Tempeh is the main ingredient in these vegetarian cheesesteaks. To enhance its flavor, the tempeh is cooked with paprika, onion powder, Italian seasoning, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and soy sauce. You will also need some green and red bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, mild provolone cheese, vegetable oil, and 2 sub or hoagie bread rolls.
For textural contrast and to prevent sogginess, the rolls are toasted with garlic butter until crispy. You will also need some mayonnaise to spread onto the inner top sides of each roll.
Step 1: Start frying the vegetables
Heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium heat in a large frying pan, then add the onion, peppers, and mushrooms.
Step 2: Cook the vegetables until soft
Cook the vegetables for 15 minutes, stirring from time to time, until the onions are soft and brown. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and transfer to a bowl.
Step 3: Make the garlic butter
Meanwhile, mix the butter and garlic until well combined. Set aside.
Step 4: Slice the tempeh
Prep the tempeh by cutting it into slices about ⅛ inch thick, then cutting the slices lengthwise to create strips.
Step 5: Fry the tempeh
Over medium-high heat, add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil to the frying pan along with the tempeh, paprika, onion powder, Italian seasoning, cayenne pepper, and garlic powder.
Step 6: Add soy sauce
Fry the tempeh until golden, about 3 minutes. Add the soy sauce and cook for another 30 seconds. Set aside.
Step 7: Prep the rolls
Meanwhile, prep the rolls: Preheat the oven to 350 F. Cut the rolls in half, but not all the way through, so that the sides are still attached. Spread some garlic butter inside of each roll.
Step 8: Toast the rolls
Place the rolls buttered side up on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Toast until golden, about 5-10 minutes.
Step 9: Combine the vegetables and tempeh
Add the onion mixture to the pan of tempeh, season to taste with salt and pepper, and divide into 2 even portions, pushing the piles onto separate sides of the pan.
Step 10: Add the cheese
Top each portion of the onion-tempeh mixture with 2 slices of cheese, then reduce the heat to low and wait for the cheese to melt.
Step 11: Spread the rolls with mayonnaise
Spread some mayonnaise onto the inner top sides of each roll.
Step 12: Build the cheesesteaks
Place a roll on top of the first tempeh portion. Using a turner spatula, flip the filling and roll over. Repeat with the other roll and filling portion.
Step 13: Serve the cheesesteaks
Serve the cheesesteaks immediately, with french fries, chips, raw vegetables, onion rings, coleslaw, or potato salad on the side, if desired.
What type of cheese is best for vegetarian tempeh cheesesteaks?
Depending on your dietary preferences, you can use various types of cheese or dairy-free options for this recipe, such as provolone, American, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, or vegan cheese alternatives. Cheese Whiz is also classic choice for traditional Philly cheesesteaks. Keep in mind that if you want your cheesesteak to have a creamy and gooey texture that's both satisfying and indulgent, it is important to use a cheese that melts well.
Some people prefer using mild cheeses that won't overpower the other ingredients. However, if you would like to add a spicy kick to your cheesesteak, why not try pepper jack cheese with its combination of jalapeno peppers and creamy monterey jack?
Ultimately, the choice of cheese for your vegetarian cheesesteak comes down to personal preference. Feel free to experiment with different varieties and combinations to create the flavor profile you enjoy most. You can also mix and match cheeses to add complexity to your sandwich. Remember that cheese is an essential component of the cheesesteak, so choose one that complements the other ingredients and satisfies your taste buds.
What kind of bread is best for vegetarian tempeh cheesesteaks?
Hoagie rolls and sub rolls are the most common types of rolls used for cheesesteaks. Hoagie rolls are closely associated with Philadelphia, where the Philly cheesesteak originated. They are typically softer and wider than sub rolls, making them an ideal choice for this substantial sandwich since they provide ample space for the filling. However, you can also use other types of bread, like baguettes, ciabatta, or even pita bread, depending on your preference or what's readily available in your area. For a more nutrient-rich alternative, feel free to use whole-grain rolls.
The size of the roll can vary, but for a single-serving cheesesteak, a roll that's approximately 6-8 inches in length is common. This size provides a good balance between holding the filling and being easy to handle. Nevertheless, you can adjust the size of the roll based on the amount of filling you plan to use and how big you want your cheesesteak to be.
Can you make vegetarian tempeh cheesesteaks in advance?
While it is best to enjoy this vegetarian cheesesteak as fresh as possible to maintain its optimal texture and flavor, you can make some preparations in advance to save on time. For example, you can slice the tempeh in advance and store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator. You can also slice the onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms ahead. While it's best to cook the filling fresh, it's fine to saute the onions, peppers, and mushrooms in advance and store them in the refrigerator. The tempeh can also be cooked ahead and kept refrigerated. When you're ready to assemble your cheesesteaks, reheat the onion mixture briefly in a skillet and add the cooked tempeh and cheese.
To keep the bread as crisp as possible, make sure to toast it just before you build the sandwiches. If you assemble the sandwiches ahead of time, keep in mind that your cheesesteak might end up being soggy.
|Calories per Serving
|267
|Total Fat
|20.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|18.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|11.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.3 g
|Total Sugars
|2.0 g
|Sodium
|253.2 mg
|Protein
|11.8 g