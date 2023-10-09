Vegetarian Tempeh Cheesesteak Recipe

This meatless alternative to the classic Philly cheesesteak makes a delicious and satisfying lunch that's substantial enough for big appetites. To make this traditional sandwich vegetarian, recipe developer Annabelle Randles has swapped the beef with tempeh, cooked in a tasty spice and herb blend. When sliced thinly and cooked until browned, tempeh can mimic the texture of seared steak.

Tempeh is made from whole soybeans that are cooked, fermented, and compacted into a dense, cake-like form. It's renowned for its nutty flavor, firm texture, and high nutritional value. Containing all your essential amino acids, tempeh is a great source of plant-based protein, and while it might not have the exact taste of beef, it can still capture the hearty essence of meat in a traditional cheesesteak.

"To make this cheesesteak recipe even more delicious, I like to add sauteed onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers," shares Randles. She also ups the richness with mild provolone cheese, garlic butter, and mayonnaise — all of which can be swapped for plant-based alternatives. Whether enjoyed on their own or with a side of french fries, chips, raw vegetables, onion rings, coleslaw, or potato salad, these are fit for lunch any day of the week.