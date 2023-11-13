Sabich (Middle Eastern Stuffed Sandwiches) Recipe

While the popularity of falafel and shawarma have spread across the globe, sabich, a Middle Eastern pita sandwich with Iraqi origins, is mostly enjoyed inside Israel. Sabich is a sandwich featuring fried eggplant served in a pita that is also stuffed with hard boiled egg, Middle Eastern salad, Israeli pickled vegetables, hummus, tahini sauce, and amba sauce. If you haven't tried amba sauce before, the complex flavors of this sweet and spicy sauce made from pickled mangoes may surprise you. Sabich isn't as well known as the other sandwiches, but it should be. It's creamy, moist, tart, rich, salty, sweet, fresh, and warm all at the same time.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for sabich that allows you to replicate this popular street food at home. Frying the eggplant is the part that takes the most time, but it's worth it for the flavor and texture that results when tender eggplant, oil, and salt come together for a rich bite. If the ingredient list seems complicated, know that you can save time by prepping the ingredients ahead. Middle Eastern salad, tahini sauce, and hard boiled eggs can easily be made ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator, as well as hummus if you make your own. If you fry the eggplant ahead, reheat it before serving or at least let it warm up to room temperature. After that, all that remains is to assemble your sandwiches and enjoy.