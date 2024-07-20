Trio of Colorful Japanese Fruit Sandwiches Recipe

In recent years it's become quite trendy to use savory ingredients to elevate desserts — stirring bacon bits into peanut butter cookies, for example, or herbs into sugar cookie dough — but one Japanese dish goes in the opposite direction. Japanese fruit sandwiches turn a traditionally savory dish into a sweet one by using fruit and whipped cream as a filling. As pretty as they are delicious, these special dessert sandwiches combine bright juicy colors and flavors with subtly-colored whipped cream. As recipe developer Tess Le Moing says of them, "The taste of these sandwiches ticks every box. The bread is fluffy and the whipped cream is light and barely sweetened so the juicy, sweet flavor of the fruit shines."

While Le Moing does say that the sandwiches are best eaten right away, either as a dessert, a snack, or a breakfast or brunch offering, they can be prepared up to a day ahead of time. In fact, you will need to allot some advance time to make them since they need to spend at least an hour chilling before they're ready to eat. Don't leave them in the refrigerator for much longer than a day, however, or else the bread will start to get soggy.