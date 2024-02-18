Add Bacon To Your Peanut Butter Cookies And Thank Us Later

Elvis knew that you get a match made in heaven when you combine the salty, savory goodness of bacon with the creamy, nutty flavor of peanut butter. But if you've never tried the irresistible combination or the sandwich version just doesn't cut it for your preferences, there's an even more delicious way to experience it. Add it to classic peanut butter cookies and prepare to have your taste buds dance.

When you add crispy bacon to peanut butter cookies, your cookie game will forever be changed, as the bacon not only adds a delightful crunch and texture but also infuses each bite with an extra layer of savory goodness. The smoky, savory notes of crispy bacon perfectly complement the rich, nutty sweetness of peanut butter, creating a harmonious balance of taste sensations that will leave you craving more.

The key to this leveled-up cookie is all about the technique in how you add the savory mix-in to the cookie dough. In fact, there are a few different ways you can bake up bacon-studded peanut butter cookies.