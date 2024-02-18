Add Bacon To Your Peanut Butter Cookies And Thank Us Later
Elvis knew that you get a match made in heaven when you combine the salty, savory goodness of bacon with the creamy, nutty flavor of peanut butter. But if you've never tried the irresistible combination or the sandwich version just doesn't cut it for your preferences, there's an even more delicious way to experience it. Add it to classic peanut butter cookies and prepare to have your taste buds dance.
When you add crispy bacon to peanut butter cookies, your cookie game will forever be changed, as the bacon not only adds a delightful crunch and texture but also infuses each bite with an extra layer of savory goodness. The smoky, savory notes of crispy bacon perfectly complement the rich, nutty sweetness of peanut butter, creating a harmonious balance of taste sensations that will leave you craving more.
The key to this leveled-up cookie is all about the technique in how you add the savory mix-in to the cookie dough. In fact, there are a few different ways you can bake up bacon-studded peanut butter cookies.
Use this tip for crispy bacon inside peanut butter cookies
While you will want to fold bacon into the cookie dough for savory bits in each bite, you can also bake the cookies using bacon fat for added flavor. Don't forget to press pieces of bacon into the top of the cookie dough before it bakes for a caramelized topping. But how do you ensure the cookies themselves turn out perfectly every time?
Start by cooking your bacon until it's crispy and golden brown. This will not only intensify its flavor but also ensure it adds a satisfying crunch to your cookies. Next, use your favorite peanut butter cookie recipe as the base. Once your dough is mixed, gently fold in the crispy bacon pieces until evenly distributed throughout. When baking your bacon peanut butter cookies, keep a close eye on them to prevent over-browning. Bake until the edges are golden brown and the centers are set but still slightly soft. This will ensure a perfect balance of chewiness and crunch in every bite.
So go ahead and embrace the sweet and savory magic of bacon-infused peanut butter cookies. With their irresistible flavor and balanced texture they're sure to become a new favorite among cookie enthusiasts everywhere. Trust us — you won't be able to resist going back for seconds!