8 Ways To Use Harissa For An Extra Kick In Your Cooking

If unfamiliar, you might be wondering what the spicy Moroccan staple known as harissa is. Not to be confused with the Armenian wheat porridge with the same name, harissa is a fragrant, spicy, bright-red paste that's commonly used in North African and Middle Eastern cooking. While the ingredients can vary greatly, it's usually made with smoky red chiles, garlic, coriander, caraway seeds, and olive oil. The heat levels can vary as well, but in general, harissa is definitely a fiery, spicy condiment, and could be a bit overwhelming for those not well-versed in spicy foods.

There are some things to consider before cooking with a new harissa paste, as they can be made from a wide variety of ingredients and have different spice levels, so it's important to taste the harissa before using it. If you'd like to have more control over the level of spiciness and accompanying flavors, you can make your own harissa at home with New York restaurant Balaboosta's harissa recipe.

There are a multitude of ways to use harissa paste, including using it to seriously spice up store-bought ranch or make a spicy, smoky ketchup. In addition to transforming condiments, harissa is one of our favorite things to use to switch up the flavor profile of a recipe or to add for more heat and depth of flavor. Keep reading to learn how to use harissa to transform dishes at home.