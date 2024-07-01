Give Your Watermelon Salad A North African Flare With This Spicy Condiment

Nothing quite says summertime like sweet, peak-season watermelon, and it shows up at summer soirees in more ways than one. You really can't beat a taste of this fruit on a hot, summer day. But, when it comes to one of the watermelon's most synonymous preparations — the watermelon salad — the combinations of cheese and fruit can easily border on repetitive. Additions like mint and melon or a toss of Vidalia onion vinaigrette can help to break the mold, while one North African condiment, with its citrusy sweet spice, introduces your salad to something completely unexpected: Watermelon salad, meet harissa.

Originating in Tunisia, harissa is a red chili paste used across North Africa and the Middle East. There, the sauce is as common as ketchup is in the U.S. — where it's served with everything from bread to fast food. Only, that comparison doesn't come close to doing harissa's complexity justice. While recipes vary from region to region and household to household, the core of this sauce is a blend of hot peppers, garlic, salt, and lots of high-quality olive oil. Some recipes get more extravagant, with various amounts of everything from coriander, cumin, and dried mint, to citrus and rose while others utilize an additional step of fermentation.

Thinned out with extra olive oil and drizzled over your watermelon salad, all the harissa needs is a gentle mix and your favorite summer recipe gets a bright flare that will inspire everything else you toss into it.