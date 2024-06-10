The Unique, Handheld Way To Enjoy Watermelon Salads This Summer

Watermelon and fresh green salads go hand in hand with summer and the only way to make them more on-brand is to put the two together. Enter, watermelon salad. There is, however, another thing you can do to take them up to another degree on the summer spectrum and it involves a stick.

Yes, just like the grilled chicken and vegetable kebabs people like to throw on the grill that time of year, your watermelon and feta salads have the power to go completely handheld — and all they need is a skewer. It's great for summer get-togethers because it gives people the freedom to mingle and frees up a hand for drinks. Additionally, salads are quite a lot easier to eat on a stick than they are with the usual party favor plastic forks and knives.

Assemblance is about as simple as it gets, too. With all the classic fixings of a watermelon and feta salad, including sliced watermelon wedges, chunks of feta cheese, and maybe some crisp romaine leaves, onions, or cucumbers, the rule here is if it sounds good you can put it on the stick. When you see your friends in the backyard with watermelon salad sticks in one hand and summer cocktails in another, you'll be wondering why you didn't break them out sooner. The great thing about it is that there's room for interpretation.