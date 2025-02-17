The Vibrantly Smoky Coating That Adds Flavor To Pork Roast

There are many ingredients you can use to coat the outside of a pork roast to achieve varying flavors and textures. Breadcrumbs, seasoning blends, and fresh herbs are some of the more common options to achieve a flavorful, crusted pork roast right out of the oven. To step it up with rich, smoky flavors, there's an ingredient that you can borrow from Middle Eastern and North African cuisines. Haven't you guessed it? It's all about the harissa.

If you haven't used harissa, it's a bright-red paste made from dried chilis and spices like caraway seeds, coriander, cumin seeds, and garlic. Some recipes and brands of store-bought harissa might also contain lemon juice for acidity or other spices like cayenne pepper for heat.

As for why it works so well with pork roast, harissa will add a spicy, smoky, and subtly-sweet flavor to the dish. It's also quite easy to coat on the outside of a pork roast, so you don't have to accomplish great feats for a flavorful meal. Another perk is that it will help spices, herbs, or other ingredients cling to the pork roast.