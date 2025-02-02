15 Ways To Add Spice To Fish Dishes
Fish is a versatile food that allows you to create some marvelous meals. You can pick from anything from cod to swordfish, and even if you only ate one type of fish, there are plenty of ways to give it more dimension in flavor. You can bake, fry, grill, boil, bread it, and more. If you're seeking ways to add spice to fish dishes, then we have a variety of appetizing options that you can use to change the profile of your meal. Some are more mild, others are spicy, and some you can customize to your liking.
We will mention if these options go with any specific type of fish or dish, what flavor it brings, how to utilize it, and any other useful tips you know to get the tastiest results. There's no reason to eat bland fish when you can give it a helpful flavor enhancement. It might even turn you into a seafood lover if you aren't already.
The great part is that most of these ingredients are readily available at grocery stores or online so you don't have to fret on how to source it. Are you ready to spice up your fish? You're bound to find at least a couple of options that you'll reel-y like.
1. Cook the fish with harissa
We love the stunning red hue of harissa thanks to the dried red chilies and roasted red peppers. Although the ingredients of harissa can vary by the recipe or product you buy, you can expect to have an invigorating flavor with the heat of the chiles and depth from the spices, such as coriander, cumin, and caraway seeds. This condiment can easily give your fish a versatile flavor that you can eat in many ways.
Try your hand at harissa baked salmon which has only four ingredients: harissa, salmon, olive oil, and salt which gets rubbed onto the fish before baking. The harissa and salmon create a visually beautiful, spicy, and aromatic dish. For the most flavorful weeknight meal, you could opt for spicy fish stew, which uses harissa paste, your choice of fish (such as catfish, perch, or walleye pike), and a slew of other ingredients. This memorable and scrumptious meal only takes 35 minutes or less to make.
2. Mix it with gochujang for a colorful addition
Gochujang is a flavorsome Korean chili paste and is yet another delightfully vibrant condiment to use on your fish. We recommend pairing gochujang with a white fish, such as tilapia, to bring a bold addition to an otherwise mild fish. The thing you should know about gochujang is that its fermentation gives it a deeply savory umami flavor, making it a complex addition to your meal.
When you want to make a simple weeknight meal in under 20 minutes, then you ought to try a sweet and spicy skillet tilapia. This pairs the red chili paste with coconut milk for a spicy yet creamy fish dish. It's beautifully complex thanks to the sauce, made of ingredients like sautéed aromatics, caramelized gochujang, and the salty notes of soy sauce. The gochujang sauce envelops the tilapia as it simmers, but you can also spoon the liquid onto the hearty meal upon plating. Serve over a bed of rice as part of a warm and comforting dish.
3. Try using Buffalo sauce for buttery boldness
You might want to grab that bottle of Buffalo sauce out of your fridge when you're on the hunt for a quick weeknight hack for your fish. Easily use this as part of a glaze to give salmon a spicy, bold twist. Life gets busy so we're always in favor of a workaround and this allows you to rapidly give fish a kick without having to DIY it yourself. The red-tinged condiment is usually made with a mix of red hot sauce, butter, and then a couple of other ingredients which may vary.
The butter in the Buffalo sauce works with the buttery notes of the salmon to establish a rich combination; this in turn balances nicely with the heat of the chile peppers to create a potent glaze that can dull any fishiness or astringence. Just be sure to check the ingredients of your Buffalo sauce because those containing sugar can singe quickly. If this is the case, then you should wait and then apply the glaze toward the end of your fish's cooking time.
4. Use dried or fresh red chiles to customize the heat
Sometimes you might want to work with chiles as an isolated ingredient, rather than as part of a condiment like hot sauce or gochujang. From Calabrian chiles to Chinese dry chile peppers, there are plenty of heat sources to utilize in your fish-based meals. This type of ingredient is ideal when you want to customize the heal level because different types of chile peppers will have varying Scoville units — a Carolina reaper is far hotter than your average serrano.
Create a fresh and vibrant coconut fish curry using red chile as your heat source. One chile isn't too spicy but you could feel free to add as many as you want for added zing. This dish is jam-packed with seasonings to ensure the salmon, hake, and tiger prawns are thoroughly delectable. Got dry chiles? Well, you can use them to make a South Indian tilapia masala. The dried chiles get toasted in a skillet along with other spices to create a fragrant base for the fish.
5. Top it with a versatile yet spicy salsa
Who doesn't love a good salsa? There are so many varieties and spice levels which can make it an enticing choice to pair with fish. If you aren't sure how to approach this, we have a couple of ideas to get you started.
Make a visually stunning blackened halibut with mango avocado relish when you want a meal that will appeal to multiple senses. This chunky salsa meshes the sweetness of mango with creamy avocado and a pop of warmth from jalapeño. You could also include diced bell peppers for added color and crispness. Top the blackened halibut and then you can get a refreshing yet dynamic bite of fish and salsa as you go. This is a great alternative to a tomato-based salsa.
But if you do want the aforementioned red fruit in your salsa, you could deseed and dice them along with fresh chile for a hearty salsa that works well with white fish. No matter how you go about it, the salsa brings spicy and fresh flavors together.
6. Use hot honey for a sweet and spicy kick
Honey is the hot and perfect option when you want something that hits both sweet and savory profiles. It can be used to give your fish a delicious kick and the best way to approach it is with a glaze. The honey's sugar content allows it to caramelize once cooked, leaving you with an epic flavor and aroma. Use the condiment to create hot honey and pomegranate glazed salmon that's bursting with texture. It requires a few ingredients to put the glaze together, but you'll never look at baked salmon the same again.
Upgrade store-bought fish sticks by coating them in hot honey after they're fully hot and baked. This ensures they remain crispy, but they have an unexpected flavor that you wouldn't normally get straight out of the box. You can apply the same technique for fish and chips, too. Or for the easiest application, serve the sticky goodness on the side and then dunk the fish stick in it or drizzle it over your desired fish after plating. Hot honey is perfect when you want a more balanced flavor rather than something overly spicy or savory.
7. Give it some zing with fresh ginger
Is ginger the spiciest thing in the world? No, but it can bring a rejuvenating mild heat to your fish. It is a powerhouse in the kitchen that offers a distinct lift to anything it touches, fish dishes included. This ingredient is aromatic with peppery and spicy notes. It works well range of dishes, but you might be most familiar with it paired with Asian cuisine, such as sushi. Sushi ginger or gari is a marvelous mix of spicy and sweet because of the addition of sugar. The finely sliced ginger pairs beautifully with a spectrum of sushi options, you can't go wrong.
If you prefer cooked fish, then you should make baked ginger and mint cod. This recipe gives the fish a stunning green exterior thanks to fresh herbs, and the flavor is a mix of heat from the ginger and the cooling aspect of mint. The ginger gets blended in a food processor as part of a vibrant, herbal marinade. Eat this dish with a side of potatoes and steamed veggies. Once you make it, you will never look back.
8. Try the fish with a classic like cayenne powder
Cayenne is the perfect spice to give your fish some heat. We use it in plenty of dishes so you don't have to worry about what type of fish to use it on. If you want something that looks as sophisticated as it tastes, then you should try cedar plank baked salmon. In this recipe, the cayenne is part of a smoky sweet glaze that gives the fish an earthy flavor.
The spice is a go-to when you want to add heat and color to your dishes quickly — its red hue adds a vibrancy to seafood, particularly white fish where the color is more noticeable. It's not extremely spicy but you don't need much to feel the heat either. Use the spice as a part of a hot coating for Nashville hot fried fish along with other crucial ingredients like brown sugar, garlic powder,
A simple sprinkle over your fish can bring a fiery depth. We recommend using it in a spice mix. Add your desired spices, such as salt, pepper, and paprika, into a small bowl and mix. Then rub the blend onto the fish to ensure the food is seasoned while it cooks.
9. Enjoy it with a pop of wasabi
Wasabi can bring excitement to dishes, not only in its flavor, but its soft green hue. The color is most noticeable if you serve it on the side, such as with sushi, which is a very popular way to eat it. Eating wasabi with your favorite sushi makes for a quick and scrumptious spicy component, but this versatile ingredient allows you to utilize it in many forms.
If you want some alternative ways to serve it, you probably wouldn't expect to use wasabi as a seasoning for cooked fish. Try using it as a condiment for seared cod or salmon. The green ingredient pairs nicely with tangy and sweet notes of mirin or the brightness of lemon. Together, these components create a memorable and vibrant fish meal that's bursting with flavor. You won't notice the color too much here as it's all about the flavor.
Go a different route by using wasabi powder to make fried fish. Simply mix it with other dry ingredients, like flour, to create the base of your batter. Wasabi is pungent and spicy so you don't have to use a lot to impart its flavor onto your food.
10. Bring on the chili powder
Chili powder isn't just made of chiles. It's a well-rounded spice that can make plenty of fish dishes all the better. The powder is usually made with a mixture of chili pepper like cayenne as well as garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and cumin. There will be some variation depending on if you make it from scratch or purchase it from the store but you can expect a deep flavor that's spicy but not over the top. Utilize the spice when making spicy tuna tacos with ginger slaw. The powder is one of many ingredients used to create the tuna marinade. It results in slightly spicy seared tuna tacos that can refresh the way you experience your taco night.
If you want to put a fishy spin on tandoori chicken, then we'd like to introduce you to baked tandoori cod. It looks like chicken when cooked, but underneath all those spices lies a cod filet. You can also use catfish, seabass, or whitefish. In this dish, chili powder is also part of the marinade, along with creamy yogurt and a plethora of other spices. Chili powder is well-rounded thanks to the myriad of ingredients, so it can be a convenient way to level up your seafood.
11. Top your fish dish with spicy microgreens
If you've ever had microgreens alone, you might notice they have a bit of heat to them. However, not all microgreens have the same flavor profile. When you're seeking bolder flavors, opt for greens such as arugula, mustard, nasturtium, and radishes for a peppery punch. Microgreens make an unexpected option to offer your fish a spicy touch, especially if you want something no-fuss. This may be one of the easiest ways to add spice to fish dishes because you can top your fish as a garnish. No need to make a marinade or something time-consuming.
Alternatively, you could use it as a fresh ingredient to add to spicy tuna rolls or make a side dish out of it by creating a salad to serve with the fish. This choice allows you to get the fish and greens in each bite. We will admit even the species of microgreens are pretty mild in comparison to some of the other hot options you could use for fish, but it's great when you're looking for something that provides flavor, freshness, and color. They have nutrients like fiber, iron, magnesium, and potassium to make them a balanced option for your fish.
12. Consider spicing up the tartar sauce
Tartar sauce is an absolute staple for many types of fish-based meals. It is creamy and tangy, so it can add a burst of flavor to otherwise basic fish. Jazz it up even more by adding a spicy element that can elevate the well-known sauce from basic to bold. Consider hot sauce, chiles, cayenne, paprika, or Cajun seasoning as the spicy upgrade you need when making tartar sauce.
These options are go-to choices when you want the familiarity that you get from the condiment but you want to give it a spicy twist. Plus, it gives it a slightly reddish tint for added dimension. Sprinkle in spicy paprika or a drizzle of hot sauce into your tartar sauce and mix. It's that easy. Pair your heated condiment with anything from fish and chips to fish sandwiches. Adding a dash of your desired spicy ingredient can transform the condiment to make it a flavorful friend to your fish.
13. Opt for subtly spicy peppercorns
Believe it or not, peppercorns do have a touch of heat to them. If you have years-old ground pepper in your spice cabinet, you might not get the same effect, but fresh peppercorns have a small amount of heat to them. This is a top option when you don't want something extremely hot but have enough flavor to enhance your meal. After all, adding spice to your dishes doesn't have to mean that you burn your mouth off.
Use the little round spices to make peppercorn-crusted tuna steak. It results in a scrumptious meal that looks like it came from a high-end restaurant. This entrée pairs crushed black, green, and pink peppercorns with sesame seeds for a texture-rich spicy, but nutty tuna. The crust adds the perfect balance to the delicate butter tuna. You can simplify the approach and crack fresh pepper over your fish, no matter whether that's mahi mahi or halibut — it's one of our go-to seasonings for seafood.
14. Bring sharpness with some spicy mustard
Mustard is an ideal condiment to keep stocked in the fridge for anything from sandwiches to vinaigrettes, but it can also be a source of heat. Options like Dijon, whole-grain, or spicy brown have more spice than your standard yellow deli mustard. It's not blazing hot, but it can offer a nice life to your fish. The heat and the tanginess of the mustard's vinegar can help it cut through fattier types of fish.
Mustard is a no-brainer in tuna salad and Dijon or spicy brown can bring a welcome dimension to the dish. You can easily use the condiment on the side. Simply squeeze mustard onto your plate and dip your fish stick or a piece of fish in it. It's delectable and sharp. For something more involved, you can use your mustard and maple syrup as part of a marinade to act as a flavorful coating for the fish. Switch up your standard fish seasonings and try this spicy ingredient out.
15. Cook or top your fish in chili oil
Chili oil is a convenient and flavorful ingredient to cook your fish with. You can easily find the liquid at grocery stores and the spice will vary depending on the type of chili or chili flakes that are used. Some will also have more visible chile bits to offer texture but you can also locate ones that are just the oil itself. These options can provide different sensory experiences to your fish. You could also infuse your own oil with dried or fresh chiles to customize the heat level.
One way to use the oil is to sear the fish and then add the chili oil to finalize the cooking process. But you don't have to cook the fish directly in the oil, try drizzling it over your dish at the end to act as a garnish. This works especially well for fish-based soups or paired with ingredients like scallions or garlic. The oil can enhance the taste of many types of fish, whether you use catfish or halibut, making it a flexible ingredient to bring on the heat.