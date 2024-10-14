Give Your Fried Fish The Nashville Treatment For A Flavor Explosion

Most culinarily inclined folks know about Nashville hot chicken, a Music City phenomenon birthed a century ago by the scorned lover of a man called Thornton Prince, who himself perfected the recipe and opened the first hot chicken shack. The spirit of Nashville is personified in that chicken, but guess what? It's not just the chicken. The Nashville Hot flavor explosion lives equally well in a plate of fried fish — arguably, even more so.

That's because there's something deeply personal about fried fish in Deep South communities, including Nashville. A Southern fish fry is an informal neighborhood gathering that encompasses everything from history to cultural connections, regional cooking techniques, and plain ole fun with family and friends, similar to a scaled-down slap-your-back family reunion. The Nashville Hot spice tradition appears at communal fish fries but is even more common in simple at-home suppers.

Basically, giving fried fish the Nashville treatment means spicing it up — way up, per preference, tolerance, or bravery. Getting that kick into the fish and onto waiting plates happens in one of two ways: adding the special ingredients to the fish dredge or mixing them into the leftover frying oil, creating a spicy coating for basting the fried fish.