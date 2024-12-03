Spicy Tuna Tacos With Ginger Slaw Recipe

By Jennine Rye and Tasting Table Staff
spicy tuna tacos on plate Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Tacos make a great meal choice any day of the week, and with such a wide variety of fillings and flavors, this Mexican food-favorite will always go down a treat. If you are looking for something a little bit different to mix up your taco nights, this spicy tuna taco recipe with ginger slaw will keep things tasty and fresh.

From the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, this taco recipe makes the most of sushi-grade tuna by marinating it in a spicy, herby, zingy marinade before pan searing it for the perfect finish. The seared, spicy tuna is thinly sliced and then paired with a fiery and zesty ginger slaw, adding lots of crunch and color to the tacos. While the cost of sushi-grade tuna might not be cheap, it is well worth it for these delicious and indulgent-yet-healthy tacos. Read on to find out how simple it is to make these spicy tuna tacos with ginger slaw in the comfort of your own home.

Gather the ingredients for spicy tuna tacos with ginger slaw

spicy tuna tacos ingredients Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

To begin this spicy tuna tacos with ginger slaw recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. For the spicy tuna and marinade you will want olive oil, cilantro steams, honey, garlic, a lime, chili powder, sea salt, and sushi-grade tuna steaks. For the slaw you will additionally need grated ginger, lime juice, honey, sesame oil, salt and pepper, red and white cabbage, carrots, and half a white onion. To serve the tacos you will need warmed, soft-shell tacos and more fresh cilantro.

Step 1: Prepare the marinade

marinade ingredients in a blender Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Add the olive oil, cilantro stems, honey, garlic clove, lime zest and juice, chili powder, and sea salt to a food processor.

Step 2: Blend

green marinade in a blender Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Blend well to make the marinade.

Step 3: Marinate the tuna

tuna steaks in spicy marinade Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Add the tuna steaks to the marinade. Cover and place in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Step 4: Begin the dressing

Jar with liquid ingredients, sesame oil, and honey Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

To make the ginger slaw dressing, combine the grated ginger, lime juice, honey, sesame oil, salt, and pepper in a jar.

Step 5: Shake to combine

jar containing ginger slaw dressing Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Place the lid on the jar and shake for 15 seconds to combine.

Step 6: Combine slaw ingredients

slaw ingredients in a bowl Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Add the red cabbage, white cabbage, carrot, onion, and cilantro to a bowl.

Step 7: Toss with the dressing

ginger slaw in a bowl Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Drizzle with the ginger dressing and toss well. Set aside.

Step 8: Heat a pan

cast iron pan on heating element Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Heat a cast iron pan over high heat.

Step 9: Add the tuna steaks

pan frying spicy tuna steaks Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Add the marinaded tuna steaks to the pan.

Step 10: Sear

pan frying spicy tuna steaks Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Sear for 1 to 2 minutes on one side.

Step 11: Flip the tuna steaks

pan frying spicy tuna steaks Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Flip the tuna steaks and sear for another 1 to 2 minutes then remove from the pan.

Step 12: Slice the tuna

sliced tuna steak on cutting board Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Using a sharp knife, slice the tuna steaks into thin pieces.

Step 13: Serve

tuna taco on plate Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Serve the tacos immediately, filled with the warm, sliced spicy tuna and a spoonful or two of the ginger slaw.

What should I serve with these spicy tuna tacos?

spicy tuna tacos on plate Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

While these spicy tuna tacos can be enjoyed by themselves, we heartily recommend serving them up alongside other Mexican dishes for a real feast of a meal. A simple side of Mexican rice always makes an excellent addition to tacos, and a mild herby and zesty rice dish will add a cooling element to contrast the spiciness of the tuna. Elote, or grilled Mexican street corn, makes another great side option to these spicy tuna tacos, adding fun and heaps of flavor to the plate.

Tortilla chips and guacamole can serve as another cooling element to your table spread if you don't want things to get too spicy, and guacamole makes an excellent addition to the tuna tacos themselves. If you are looking for a way to mix up your spicy tuna servings, grapefruit or pineapple salsa make for unique additions, with their fruity and slightly acidic freshness adding a different yet wonderfully complementary element to the spicy tacos. Finally, if you can handle the heat, a few slices of fresh red chile pepper or a dollop of chili sauce will really amp these tacos up to maximum spiciness. 

How should I store leftover tuna or slaw?

spicy tuna tacos on plate Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

The spicy seared tuna for this recipe will be at its absolute best freshly seared and sliced, but if you happen to have any leftovers, don't worry — these can be stored and safely eaten at a later date. It is important to make sure you don't leave any leftovers out at room temperature for too long, so make sure to box up any leftovers in airtight containers and get them into the fridge as soon as possible. The remaining tuna can safely be enjoyed for a day or so afterwards, and, if you want to bring it back to its former glory it can be reheated for a minute or two in the pan before being served up.

Any ginger slaw leftovers can be handled a little more casually, but nevertheless, you should make sure the slaw is similarly transferred to an airtight container and stored in the fridge. This can be kept and enjoyed for 2 to 3 days, and will pair well with other fish and meats, or as part of a salad bowl.

