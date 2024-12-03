Spicy Tuna Tacos With Ginger Slaw Recipe

Tacos make a great meal choice any day of the week, and with such a wide variety of fillings and flavors, this Mexican food-favorite will always go down a treat. If you are looking for something a little bit different to mix up your taco nights, this spicy tuna taco recipe with ginger slaw will keep things tasty and fresh.

From the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, this taco recipe makes the most of sushi-grade tuna by marinating it in a spicy, herby, zingy marinade before pan searing it for the perfect finish. The seared, spicy tuna is thinly sliced and then paired with a fiery and zesty ginger slaw, adding lots of crunch and color to the tacos. While the cost of sushi-grade tuna might not be cheap, it is well worth it for these delicious and indulgent-yet-healthy tacos. Read on to find out how simple it is to make these spicy tuna tacos with ginger slaw in the comfort of your own home.