Spicy Tuna Tacos With Ginger Slaw Recipe
Tacos make a great meal choice any day of the week, and with such a wide variety of fillings and flavors, this Mexican food-favorite will always go down a treat. If you are looking for something a little bit different to mix up your taco nights, this spicy tuna taco recipe with ginger slaw will keep things tasty and fresh.
From the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, this taco recipe makes the most of sushi-grade tuna by marinating it in a spicy, herby, zingy marinade before pan searing it for the perfect finish. The seared, spicy tuna is thinly sliced and then paired with a fiery and zesty ginger slaw, adding lots of crunch and color to the tacos. While the cost of sushi-grade tuna might not be cheap, it is well worth it for these delicious and indulgent-yet-healthy tacos. Read on to find out how simple it is to make these spicy tuna tacos with ginger slaw in the comfort of your own home.
Gather the ingredients for spicy tuna tacos with ginger slaw
To begin this spicy tuna tacos with ginger slaw recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. For the spicy tuna and marinade you will want olive oil, cilantro steams, honey, garlic, a lime, chili powder, sea salt, and sushi-grade tuna steaks. For the slaw you will additionally need grated ginger, lime juice, honey, sesame oil, salt and pepper, red and white cabbage, carrots, and half a white onion. To serve the tacos you will need warmed, soft-shell tacos and more fresh cilantro.
Step 1: Prepare the marinade
Add the olive oil, cilantro stems, honey, garlic clove, lime zest and juice, chili powder, and sea salt to a food processor.
Step 2: Blend
Blend well to make the marinade.
Step 3: Marinate the tuna
Add the tuna steaks to the marinade. Cover and place in the fridge for 30 minutes.
Step 4: Begin the dressing
To make the ginger slaw dressing, combine the grated ginger, lime juice, honey, sesame oil, salt, and pepper in a jar.
Step 5: Shake to combine
Place the lid on the jar and shake for 15 seconds to combine.
Step 6: Combine slaw ingredients
Add the red cabbage, white cabbage, carrot, onion, and cilantro to a bowl.
Step 7: Toss with the dressing
Drizzle with the ginger dressing and toss well. Set aside.
Step 8: Heat a pan
Heat a cast iron pan over high heat.
Step 9: Add the tuna steaks
Add the marinaded tuna steaks to the pan.
Step 10: Sear
Sear for 1 to 2 minutes on one side.
Step 11: Flip the tuna steaks
Flip the tuna steaks and sear for another 1 to 2 minutes then remove from the pan.
Step 12: Slice the tuna
Using a sharp knife, slice the tuna steaks into thin pieces.
Step 13: Serve
Serve the tacos immediately, filled with the warm, sliced spicy tuna and a spoonful or two of the ginger slaw.
These tacos feature marinated and seared tuna steak and a zesty ginger slaw for a bright and herbaceous take on a classic dish.
Ingredients
- For the tuna
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons cilantro stems
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 small lime, zest and juice
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- 4 fresh sushi-grade tuna steaks, roughly 1-pound total
- For the slaw
- 1 teaspoon grated ginger
- 3 tablespoons lime juice
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 1 cup shredded red cabbage
- 1 cup shredded white cabbage
- 2 carrots, grated
- ½ white onion, finely sliced
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
- 8 soft shell tacos, warmed
Directions
- Add the olive oil, cilantro stems, honey, garlic clove, lime zest and juice, chili powder, and sea salt to a food processor.
- Blend well to make the marinade.
- Add the tuna steaks to the marinade. Cover and place in the fridge for 30 minutes.
- To make the ginger slaw dressing, combine the grated ginger, lime juice, honey, sesame oil, salt, and pepper in a jar.
- Place the lid on the jar and shake for 15 seconds to combine.
- Add the red cabbage, white cabbage, carrot, onion, and cilantro to a bowl.
- Drizzle with the ginger dressing and toss well. Set aside.
- Heat a cast iron pan over high heat.
- Add the marinaded tuna steaks to the pan.
- Sear for 1 to 2 minutes on one side.
- Flip the tuna steaks and sear for another 1 to 2 minutes then remove from the pan.
- Using a sharp knife, slice the tuna steaks into thin pieces.
- Serve the tacos immediately, filled with the warm, sliced spicy tuna and a spoonful or two of the ginger slaw.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|429
|Total Fat
|12.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|88.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|20.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.4 g
|Total Sugars
|8.6 g
|Sodium
|723.5 mg
|Protein
|56.9 g
What should I serve with these spicy tuna tacos?
While these spicy tuna tacos can be enjoyed by themselves, we heartily recommend serving them up alongside other Mexican dishes for a real feast of a meal. A simple side of Mexican rice always makes an excellent addition to tacos, and a mild herby and zesty rice dish will add a cooling element to contrast the spiciness of the tuna. Elote, or grilled Mexican street corn, makes another great side option to these spicy tuna tacos, adding fun and heaps of flavor to the plate.
Tortilla chips and guacamole can serve as another cooling element to your table spread if you don't want things to get too spicy, and guacamole makes an excellent addition to the tuna tacos themselves. If you are looking for a way to mix up your spicy tuna servings, grapefruit or pineapple salsa make for unique additions, with their fruity and slightly acidic freshness adding a different yet wonderfully complementary element to the spicy tacos. Finally, if you can handle the heat, a few slices of fresh red chile pepper or a dollop of chili sauce will really amp these tacos up to maximum spiciness.
How should I store leftover tuna or slaw?
The spicy seared tuna for this recipe will be at its absolute best freshly seared and sliced, but if you happen to have any leftovers, don't worry — these can be stored and safely eaten at a later date. It is important to make sure you don't leave any leftovers out at room temperature for too long, so make sure to box up any leftovers in airtight containers and get them into the fridge as soon as possible. The remaining tuna can safely be enjoyed for a day or so afterwards, and, if you want to bring it back to its former glory it can be reheated for a minute or two in the pan before being served up.
Any ginger slaw leftovers can be handled a little more casually, but nevertheless, you should make sure the slaw is similarly transferred to an airtight container and stored in the fridge. This can be kept and enjoyed for 2 to 3 days, and will pair well with other fish and meats, or as part of a salad bowl.