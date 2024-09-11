The Crucial Step To Take Before Reheating Ahi Tuna Steak On The Stove

Picture this: You just got the perfect sear on an ahi tuna steak. It's crispy and golden on its sides, and it's delectably meaty on the inside. Maybe you throw it over a salad, or over some sushi rice for an ahi tuna poke bowl. Or maybe you decide to have it as-is with a side of vegetables or rice. However you choose to prepare it, it is bound to be delicious. Otherwise known as yellowfin or bigeye, seared ahi tuna is a great alternative to red meat as its texture is similar to that of a steak. This also means that it can be quite heavy and filling, so if you have a few leftover pieces left, don't let them go to waste. Reheat them within 24 hours, making sure that they reach room temperature before throwing them on the stove again.

Reheating ahi tuna effectively can be done with a few simple steps, and the first is bringing the leftover ahi tuna to room temperature by letting it sit out for about 20 minutes. Nobody likes a super cold slice of tuna steak, so this step is important not to skip so it doesn't become overcooked once you heat it up. After it's reached room temperature, heat up some oil in a skillet over medium heat. Sear each side of the tuna just like you would a fresh tuna steak for no longer than a minute, and enjoy your second round of ahi tuna.