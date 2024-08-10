Give Salmon A Spicy, Bold Twist By Glazing It With This Sauce

Salmon is one of the most commonly consumed fish in the United States, according to a 2023 survey conducted Circana SupplyTrack, making the top five list along with shrimp and cod. We love salmon not only for its nutritional benefits, but also for its distinct, meaty flavor which is only enhanced by traditional accompaniments like citrus, creme fraiche, and sweet maple glaze. However, if you're looking to add some zing to your weekly salmon bake or fish taco Tuesday, we suggest literally spicing things up with buffalo sauce.

Well-balanced buffalo sauce is the unsung hero of the kitchen, especially when it comes to rich proteins like salmon. The spicy heat of the sauce elevates the salmon's buttery flavor. When brushed on as a finishing glaze, it sinks into the salmon's flaky texture and soaks deeply into the fish, helping to ensure every bite is coated in spice. This creates an experience that even self-proclaimed fish-haters may enjoy, as the heat from the buffalo sauce masks salmon's subtle astringence or "fishiness."

When using buffalo sauce as a glaze for salmon, it's important to note that sauces containing sugar scorch more easily than those without. If you want to use a sweetened sauce, try adding it close to the end of your cooking time and monitor it carefully to avoid burning your salmon. You can also whisk a few tablespoons of butter into the sauce to keep your salmon moist, especially if you plan to roast or bake it in the oven.