Peppercorn-Crusted Tuna Steak Recipe

There's something elegant and effortless about a tuna steak. As classic and easygoing as perfectly fitted jeans and a white tee, it's a dish that relies on high-quality, basic ingredients and comes together in mere minutes. Zingy and refreshing, this peppercorn-crusted tuna steak from recipe developer Rika Hoffman features a rainbow of colorful peppercorns, nutty sesame seeds, and a tangy, ponzu-ginger dipping sauce. Just barely kissed by the heat of a pan, this tuna steak has a crust that's studded with crunchy shards of sharp peppercorns and a blushing center that's delicate and tender.

The spicy bite of the peppercorns is toned down by an equal portion of sesame seeds. If you desire punchier or milder flavors, this recipe is easily modified by adjusting the ratio of peppercorns to sesame seeds.

Low effort, high reward, and ready in just 15 minutes, this peppercorn-crusted tuna steak is the ideal weeknight meal. If you aspire to be That Girl — carefree and impossibly put-together with just jeans and a tee — mastering the weeknight tuna steak might take you one step closer.